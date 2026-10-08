Today marks what would have been the 85th birthday of the Reverend Jesse Jackson, the towering civil rights activist, minister, and political leader who transformed American politics and expanded the global fight for equality.

Jackson recently passed away at the age of 84 on a Tuesday morning, surrounded by loved ones following health complications from progressive supranuclear palsy. His death was confirmed by his family and the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the organization he founded to champion economic justice, voting rights, and social empowerment.

Born in Greenville, South Carolina, on October 8, 1941, Jackson emerged as a national leader during the height of the 1960s civil rights movement. A close confidant of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Jackson was present in Memphis when King was assassinated in 1968, carrying forward the mantle of nonviolent advocacy for generations to come.

Jackson made history with groundbreaking Democratic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988. By mobilizing millions of Black and disenfranchised voters, he formed a diverse “Rainbow Coalition” that permanently reshaped national political engagement and expanded progressive platforms. Beyond the United States, his moral authority crossed borders, facilitating the release of international hostages and advocating for peace in conflict zones worldwide.

Even as his health declined following a 2017 neuromuscular diagnosis, his spirit remained resolute. Reflecting on his faith, Jackson once declared, “As we continue in the struggle for human rights, remember that God will see us through, even in our midnight moments.”

In a statement honoring his legacy, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition celebrated Jackson as an enduring change agent who “elevated the voices of the voiceless” and shaped a movement for global dignity.

On this day of remembrance, leaders and citizens worldwide reflect on a life dedicated to service, honoring a leader whose decades of courage fundamentally altered the landscape of freedom, justice, and democracy.