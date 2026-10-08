Rihanna Reveals She Has Over 100 Songs Tucked Away

Rihanna wants you to know that she has a ton of music in the tuck. While highlighting Fenty Beauty in a TikTok Live, Rihanna took a fan question about what music she has tucked away.

Her answer, “If there are 10 products in a vault, then I have at least 17 vaults.”

Rihanna reveals she has at least 170 unreleased songs in the vault during a Fenty Beauty livestream 👀 pic.twitter.com/LHmMB7H6xa — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 7, 2026

Earlier this year, during a recent appearance on The Jason Lee Show A$AP Rocky confirmed that his superstar partner is actively recording again.

“She in the studio right now,” Rocky revealed, knowing full well the internet chaos he was about to cause. “Yeah, I said it. Sorry, babe. She cooking, bro. No funny s***. Damn, I’mma get in trouble for this!”

Fans have eagerly awaited a full-length follow-up to Rihanna’s acclaimed 2016 album ANTI. Over the past few years, the multi-hyphenate mogul has been focused on building her Fenty empire and expanding their family, with the couple welcoming three children together.

Addressing jokes that family life and global travel were keeping her away from the mic, Rocky acknowledged his own role in her busy schedule while assuring host Jason Lee that her creative drive hasn’t slowed down.

However, when Lee suggested the couple team up for a joint double album, Rocky shut down the idea immediately:

“Nope. I would hate Rocky and Rihanna if they both did that. That’s trash! Nobody want to hear us together, bro. I make subversive weird a* indie rap. Like, I got a cult following… I make music for a niche demographic.”*

When Lee pointed out that Rihanna is a universal pop icon who can collaborate with anyone from hip-hop heavyweights to Paul McCartney, Rocky simply laughed off the joint project concept, sticking firmly to his own lane.