Rival NBA Executives Showing Interest in Bronny James

Is Bronny James on the move from the Los Angeles Lakers? Not yet, but apparently teams across the league are calling for the third year player’s services.

According to Yahoo Sports, Bronny‘s advancement has turned the heads of rival executives. One said, “There’s definitely interest there. He’s gotten much better in a short period. He knows his role, and it’s hard to find young guys who just want to excel in their role.”

In his first preseason game, James scored 3 points adding in 5 rebounds and 2 assists. In the second, he started and led the team in assists.

Bronny and the Lakers are set to open their season on Oct. 21 hosting the Golden State Warriors.