Mississippi has landed at the bottom of WalletHub’s 2026 Safest States rankings, raising fresh concerns about public safety, financial stability, and emergency preparedness across parts of the South.

Thinking Mississippi is ran by Republicans last time I checked.

So what happened to all the Democratic ran sanctuary states that were supposedly like a third world country? Guess that was all propaganda cap.

Or was it a Trump talking point that never made sense to begin with? Anyways back to the revelation at hand …

Top 5 least safe states in 2026 via WalletHub



Mississippi

Louisiana

Texas

Florida

Arkansas pic.twitter.com/gbsQBN5o69 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 8, 2026

The report, released October 5, examined all 50 states using 52 different metrics covering personal safety, road safety, workplace safety, financial security, and preparedness for emergencies. Researchers drew from several data sources, including the FBI and U.S. Census Bureau, to assess how well states protect residents from everyday risks.

Mississippi finished 50th overall, with neighboring Louisiana coming in at 49th. Both states struggled in key categories involving financial safety and emergency readiness, factors that can leave communities especially vulnerable when economic hardship or natural disasters strike.

Texas, Florida, and Arkansas rounded out the bottom five, giving the South a particularly troubling showing in this year’s assessment.

At the opposite end of the rankings, Vermont claimed the top position, continuing New England’s strong performance in national safety comparisons. States throughout the region benefited from safer neighborhoods, lower violent crime rates, and stronger results across several measures of security.

The findings also underscore how safety extends beyond crime statistics. Financial instability, dangerous road conditions, and limited disaster preparedness can significantly influence a state’s overall standing.

While WalletHub’s rankings offer a broad snapshot of statewide conditions, safety can vary considerably between individual cities and communities.

For Mississippi and its neighboring states, the report puts renewed attention on the challenges affecting residents’ security and quality of life.