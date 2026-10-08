I left the theater in tears after watching Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry. Two years ago, when I first met Steph and his team, the very first thing I noticed was his genuine sincerity and curiosity—even asking about my life in a way that truly stood out. He treats everyone like they matter, and after learning his full story through this film, it is clear how that grounded humility molded him into the leader and man he became today.

I remember asking him a question about hip-hop during our first encounter—a moment he deemed “a great question”—before inviting me to a private media mixer highlighting his business ventures. That was my first glimpse into the heart of gold shared by him and his team. Watching his journey unfold on the giant screen was a powerful reminder that with determination, hard work, and dedication, the underdog can win and manifest the life of their dreams.

Generational Artistry and the 4,000th Three-Pointer

Presented by ESPN Films, IMAX Documentaries, and Unanimous Media in association with the NBA, the Religion of Sports production captures the four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP on the verge of his record-extending 4,000th career three-pointer. Distributed by Disney, the documentary opens exclusively in IMAX theaters on October 9, 2026.

Rather than a standard sports biography, director Gotham Chopra structures the film around a single, pivotal day and game, weaving Curry’s unmatched work ethic alongside commentary from legendary innovators across culture, including Viola Davis, Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, and Jon Batiste. The result is a profound examination of how Curry’s singular vision permanently transformed the global game of basketball.

State-of-the-Art IMAX Production

The film’s immersive feel is driven by an extraordinary technical effort, utilizing 21 IMAX-certified cameras to capture the raw urgency and emotional weight surrounding this historic game.

Director: Gotham Chopra

Gotham Chopra Producers: John Turner, Meghan Cirillo, Nick Frew, Erick Peyton, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett

John Turner, Meghan Cirillo, Nick Frew, Erick Peyton, and Sharla Sumpter Bridgett Executive Producers: TiPany Williams, Brady Palubiski, Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Victor Buhler, Meghan Cirillo, Heather Anderson, Marsha Cooke, Brian Lockhart, Burke Magnus, and Lindsay Rovegno

TiPany Williams, Brady Palubiski, Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Victor Buhler, Meghan Cirillo, Heather Anderson, Marsha Cooke, Brian Lockhart, Burke Magnus, and Lindsay Rovegno Cinematography & Score: Cinematography by Jessica Young, original music by Cameron Moody, and editing by story producer Sean Horvath

I left the theater overwhelmed with gratitude, deeply inspired, and ready to get to work. Portrait of an Artist: Stephen Curry is a masterclass in purpose, proving that true legendary status is built on character both on and off the court.

Watch the trailer below: