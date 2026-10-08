On this day in 2013, Virginia’s own Pusha T released his highly anticipated debut solo studio album, My Name Is My Name, through GOOD Music and Def Jam Recordings. After more than a decade of establishing himself as one of Hip Hop’s most respected lyricists alongside his brother No Malice in Clipse, King Push stepped into the solo spotlight with a 12-track project that reinforced his reputation as one of the game’s most precise and uncompromising MCs.

By the time My Name Is My Name arrived, Pusha had already built an impressive catalog with Clipse, including the critically acclaimed Lord Willin’ and Hell Hath No Fury, both produced by The Neptunes. Following the duo’s hiatus, Pusha aligned himself with Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint, appearing on West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and the label’s Cruel Summer compilation while building anticipation for his own solo debut through projects such as Fear of God and Fear of God II: Let Us Pray.

Released on October 8, 2013, My Name Is My Name represented a major transition for Pusha, who remained committed to the street-centered narratives and intricate drug-game metaphors that had defined his career while expanding his sound through a wider range of producers. Kanye West served as executive producer, with contributions from Pharrell Williams, The-Dream, Hudson Mohawke, Swizz Beatz, Don Cannon and others. The result was a dark, cinematic collection that balanced minimalist production with Pusha’s calculated delivery and unmistakable lyrical aggression.

The album’s lead single, “Pain,” featuring Future, introduced the project’s uncompromising tone, while “Numbers on the Boards,” produced by Kanye West and Don Cannon, became an instant favorite among Hip Hop purists. Built around an unconventional, stripped-down beat, the record gave Pusha the perfect backdrop to showcase his sharp punchlines, commanding flow and ability to make every bar count.

Other standout records included “Sweet Serenade,” featuring Chris Brown, “Let Me Love You,” featuring Kelly Rowland, and “Who I Am,” featuring 2 Chainz and Big Sean. However, one of the album’s most memorable moments came on “Nosetalgia,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, where the two lyricists traded vivid, technically impressive verses over haunting production from Nottz. The collaboration remains one of the most celebrated lyrical exchanges of that era, capturing two elite MCs operating at the height of their competitive abilities.

Pusha also demonstrated a more reflective side on records such as “Hold On,” featuring Rick Ross, and “40 Acres,” featuring The-Dream, examining the consequences of street life, personal ambition and the complicated realities behind the success he had achieved. Those moments helped give My Name Is My Name greater depth than a conventional collection of drug-rap anthems, revealing an artist capable of balancing bravado with introspection.

Commercially, the album debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, selling approximately 74,000 copies in its first week. It also received widespread critical acclaim, with many publications recognizing the project as one of 2013’s strongest Hip Hop releases. Arriving during a year that also produced major albums from Kanye West, Jay-Z, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, Pusha’s debut managed to distinguish itself through its lyrical consistency, distinctive production and refusal to compromise his artistic identity.

More importantly, My Name Is My Name established Pusha T as a formidable solo artist rather than simply one-half of Clipse. The album laid the foundation for subsequent projects including King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, Daytona and It’s Almost Dry, further solidifying his position among Hip Hop’s most respected lyricists.

Thirteen years later, My Name Is My Name remains an essential entry in Pusha T’s catalog and one of the defining solo debuts of the 2010s. At a time when commercial trends were rapidly changing the sound of mainstream rap, Pusha stayed committed to the uncompromising lyricism, vivid storytelling and calculated delivery that had made him a standout since the early Clipse recordings.

Salute to Pusha T, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams and everyone involved in creating My Name Is My Name, a project that proved King Push could stand firmly on his own while carrying the lyrical tradition of Virginia Hip Hop into a new era.