A’ja Wilson has made WNBA history, securing her fifth Most Valuable Player award and becoming the first player to win the honor in three consecutive seasons.

Voicemail box full of love and gratitude for the 𝑀'𝑽𝑃 💖📞@WNBA pic.twitter.com/wEdYpBC8qn — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) October 9, 2026

The Las Vegas Aces superstar received 65 of 74 first-place votes after leading the league with 26.2 points and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field.

Wilson joins basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan and Bill Russell as five-time MVPs. Abdul-Jabbar won six MVP awards, while Wilson continues building her legacy alongside three WNBA championships.

A'ja Wilson joins ELITE company as the only WNBA & NBA players to have 5+ MVP titles 👏 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A0MXKoAi1t — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 8, 2026

The standout forward also became the first WNBA player to average at least 25 points per game while shooting 50% from the field and 40% from three-point range. Her 26.2 points per game ranked as the second-highest scoring average in WNBA history, behind her own record set two years ago.

With another MVP award added to her résumé, Wilson continues to strengthen her place among basketball’s all-time greats.