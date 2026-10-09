Angela Rye is launching “Cite Your Source,” a new weekly news and culture series designed to challenge misinformation and encourage accountability through candid conversations with influential voices.

Presented by Native Land Pod, the series premieres on YouTube Wednesday, October 7, at 9 p.m. ET. Rye will serve as host and executive producer, with Emmy and Peabody Award-winning media executive Geraldine Moriba and Radio Hall of Fame honoree Charlamagne Tha God serving as co-executive producers.

The show will feature journalists, activists, politicians, scholars and cultural figures discussing issues shaping public opinion. Viewers and a live studio audience will have opportunities to ask questions, challenge claims and push guests beyond prepared talking points, with statements examined and fact-checked in real time.

The premiere episode, titled “Modern Day Lynching: Fact or Fiction?,” will feature Dr. Roger Mitchell, who conducted the independent autopsy of Nolan Wells; Sybrina Fulton, author and mother of Trayvon Martin; and Jill Collen Jefferson, founder and president of JULIAN.

Future episodes will explore school choice, reparations, socialism versus capitalism, and whether the N-word should become a thing of the past.

“We’re living in a moment where everyone has something to say, information is coming at us from every direction, and separating fact from fiction can feel like a full-time job,” said Angela Rye.

New episodes will premiere every Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on YouTube. Viewers can follow @citeyoursource and visit citeyoursourcenow.com for updates.