Belly Gang Kushington Performs “WTF GOIN” at WNBA Semifinals

Atlanta rapper Belly Gang Kushington brought his viral hit “WTF GOIN” to Game 2 of the WNBA Semifinals, joining fans to watch the Atlanta Dream defeat the New York Liberty.

The performance follows a breakthrough year for the rising artist. Since its June release, “WTF GOIN” has accumulated more than 56 million total streams and over 15 million music video views. The track also reached No. 12 on TikTok’s Top 50 and No. 2 on its Viral Chart.

The single recently charted at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, adding to Belly Gang Kushington’s growing momentum in music and culture.

Following the game, the Atlanta native went viral for a stadium-corridor celebration with WNBA star Angel Reese, who scored a playoff career-high 23 points.

Belly Gang Kushington continues to expand his reach, including a feature on BigXThaPlug’s track “LITE” from the rapper’s upcoming album. With his chart success and growing visibility, he continues to emerge as a leading voice out of Atlanta.