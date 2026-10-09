Flying through Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport might require a little extra patience. A new study from Rightway Parking has named DFW the most stressful major airport in America, with flight delays, cancellations and worsening travel disruptions pushing the Texas hub to the top of the rankings.

The analysis examined 55 of the country’s busiest airports using 2025 Bureau of Transportation Statistics data and Google Maps estimates. DFW recorded a staggering 27.86% flight-delay rate, the highest among airports studied, meaning more than one in four flights experienced delays.

The numbers become even more frustrating when looking at the bigger picture. Delays at DFW have increased 33.67% since 2021, while its 2.76% cancellation rate places it among the three worst airports for canceled flights nationwide.

Its sprawling layout, location roughly 22 miles from downtown Dallas and status as American Airlines’ primary hub add another layer of complications. Severe North Texas thunderstorms can quickly disrupt arriving aircraft and trigger scheduling problems across connecting flights.

Chicago O’Hare landed second in the rankings, recording a 24.68% delay rate and a 42.77% increase in delays since 2021.

Washington’s Reagan National Airport followed in third, with cancellations reaching 3.86% and delays increasing 73.92% over the same period.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City International Airport earned the distinction of America’s least stressful major airport.

For travelers connecting through Dallas, the findings offer a familiar reminder: leave room in the itinerary for the unexpected.