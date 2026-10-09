DRMAGDN, the NYC Producer & Live Drummer / DJ, is shaking up the Electronic Dance Music scene with the arrival of his latest record “DYNAMITE.” The record is a masterclass in mainstage EDM & is out now on BMG / Wildfyre Records.

The title track “Dynamite” is engineered for pure sensory overload and will be included in the massive video game release of GTA 6’s Online Radio. The record also features chart-topping, arena-ready anthems like “Say Less Be More” (hitting #10 on iTunes Worldwide Dance Charts) and the Avicii-inspired Folktronica standout track “Not Alone” with a huge singalong hook reminiscent of Swedish House Mafia’s “Don’t You Worry Child.”

The track “Zombie Gorepedo” has huge drops and spooky production just in time for Halloween. The final track “RIOT!” mashes up the intensity of Timmy Trumpet & Hardwell with bouts of chill halftime sections mixed with intense Hardstyle drops.

DRMAGDN says: “I’m super stoked my track Dynamite hit so hard both online in the press and while on tour. Now that there is a GTA 6 sync, I had to drop the DYNAMITE record in celebration of this epic placement so everyone can check out the track and the rest of the whole record I always play live.”

DRMAGDN is directly off hitting #1 on the Spotify Official Iceland Charts earlier this year and having a track hit the SOAVE Viral TikTok Trending Songs charts. Plus he has gotten multiple tracks, including Dynamite, into all 3,000+ Planet Fitness & Crunch Fitness gyms in North America via the Rockbot App.

Always a road-warrior, DRMAGDN has toured 34 Countries & 43 US States plus has performed The Winter Olympics, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metlife Stadium, NY Fashion Week, Warped Tour, Lollapalooza, The Today Show, The View & Royal Albert Hall.

DRMAGDN also has 25+ Million Total Plays/Views, 750k+ Verified Followers & 100k+ Peak Livestream Viewers per session. This helped hook him up with major brand deals like GLOW WATER with Kylie Jenner along with signing with ClicksTalent & Professionally Pretty Talent Agencies.

DRMAGDN has received big accolades like cover features for The Hollywood Magazine & NY Weekly Magazine. He is also in the Sick Drummer Hall of Fame, on Blender Magazine’s “Best Drummers of All Time List” and AllMusic says that “DRMAGDN must be heard to even be believed.” New features include USA Today, We Rave You, EDM Sauce, Brooklyn Magazine, MSN.com, EDM Herald & securing an Official Twitch Livestream Partnership.



DRMAGDN’s other press features include AP News, The NY Daily News, Yahoo! News, The New York Times, American Songwriter Magazine, The NFL Channel on Sirius/XM Radio, Broadway World, Spin Magazine, Nashville Music Guide, Dancing Astronaut, YourEDM, CULTR, CelebMix, The Montauk Sun, Billboard Magazine, LA Weekly, Rolling Stone Magazine, GQ Magazine, The Boston Herald, The Digital Journal, Hollywood Digest, USA Today, Mickey Burn’s “Profiles On TV” & The Montauk Music Fest.



DRMAGDN’s “DYNAMITE” EP delivers a loud, unapologetic sonic assault custom-built for today’s high-octane rave crowd, this release demands an immediate spot in your rotation. It’s a flawless execution of pure electronic energy. 10 / 10.



DRMAGDN – DYNAMITE EP:

https://open.spotify.com/album/4AV0UGtc0s9JJisskwu2Hl

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Website – DRMAGDN.com