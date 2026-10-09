Millions along the northern Gulf Coast are bracing for a dangerous Friday night as Hurricane Isaias barrels toward Alabama and Florida with sustained winds of 120 mph, threatening catastrophic flooding, destructive winds and widespread power outages.

The Category 3 hurricane is expected to make landfall near the Alabama-Florida border Friday evening, October 9, with coastal communities between Mobile Bay and Destin facing some of the greatest danger.

Hurricane Isaias is the first hurricane of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season as it moves toward a landfall on the northern Gulf Coast Friday night or early Saturday, with storm surge, rainfall flooding and high winds. It will then spread its heavy rain inland over the East this… pic.twitter.com/1oGh7PAbAf — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 8, 2026

Forecasters warn that storm surge could reach 6 to 9 feet in vulnerable coastal areas, potentially inundating neighborhoods and making roads impassable. Southern Alabama, the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia could receive 4 to 8 inches of rain, with isolated totals approaching 15 inches.

The threat extends well beyond the coastline. Damaging winds, flash flooding and possible tornadoes could impact communities farther inland as the system moves north.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and local emergency officials have urged residents in evacuation zones to seek safety immediately. Emergency shelters, including pet-friendly facilities, have opened as National Guard personnel and disaster response teams prepare for the storm’s arrival.

Businesses and public events are also feeling the impact. The Alabama National Fair has suspended operations, while Verizon is providing temporary billing relief to affected customers.

With conditions deteriorating and landfall approaching, emergency officials are emphasizing the urgency of following evacuation orders and avoiding flooded roadways.