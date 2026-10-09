Grammy Award-winning producer and King of Crunk Lil Jon is making his literary debut with his upcoming memoir, I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me, releasing on October 20, 2026, through Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Privilege Publishing imprint via Simon & Schuster’s Atria Books division.

Blending hip-hop history with candid self-reflection, I Only Shout So You Can Hear Me offers fans a complete look at the creator behind some of pop culture’s loudest anthems. Beyond the high-energy music, Lil Jon opens up about overcoming burnout, prioritizing personal wellness, and navigating the personal costs of fame.

Co-written with journalist Paul Cantor, the 304-page book charts Lil Jon’s (real name Jonathan Smith) evolution from a middle-class kid growing up in suburban Atlanta to a global hitmaker whose iconic ad-libs such as “WHAT?!”, “YEAH!”, and “OK!” defined 2000s club culture and the Super Bowl stage.

The memoir is expected to pull back the curtain on the unexpected moments behind his chart-topping hits like Usher’s “Yeah!” and his own anthem “Get Low,” while also discussing the dynamics of Lil Jon’s industry relationships. According to the preview, the book will reflect heavily on his early career moves, including how Too $hort helped launch him nationally and how regional collaborations helped bridge Southern crunk with Bay Area hyphy culture.

For information about purchasing the book or upcoming book signings and appearances, visit https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/I-Only-Shout-So-You-Can-Hear-Me/Lil-Jon/9781668061473.