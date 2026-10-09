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Mike Tyson Says He Delivered Letter to President Trump for Diddy

October 9, 2026
Shawn Grant

Mike Tyson appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to promote his new Netflix documentary TYSON, where he discussed his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs and a phone conversation between the two.

Tyson confirmed he remains friendly with Diddy and said he was surprised by the lengths authorities went to prosecute him.

“Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him. They used a 110-year-old rule to get him, that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that? They took a 110-year-old case to get him a couple of months, a couple of years ago.”

Tyson also revealed that he spoke with Diddy by phone and was asked to deliver a letter to the president.

“Well, I spoke with him once on the phone, yes. He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

When asked whether he delivered the letter, Tyson confirmed, “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”

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