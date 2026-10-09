Mike Tyson appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to promote his new Netflix documentary TYSON, where he discussed his relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs and a phone conversation between the two.

Tyson confirmed he remains friendly with Diddy and said he was surprised by the lengths authorities went to prosecute him.

“Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him. They used a 110-year-old rule to get him, that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that? They took a 110-year-old case to get him a couple of months, a couple of years ago.”

Tyson also revealed that he spoke with Diddy by phone and was asked to deliver a letter to the president.

“Well, I spoke with him once on the phone, yes. He wanted me to give a letter to the president.”

When asked whether he delivered the letter, Tyson confirmed, “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”