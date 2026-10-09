NBA 2K27 has released Update 2.0, delivering community-requested changes and fixes across Gameplay, MyCAREER Eras, Crew HQ, MyTEAM and additional game modes.
The update introduces adjustments to shooting, defense, rebounding, dunking, passing, steals, Takeovers, dribbling and overall gameplay balance. Shot contests now account for defender positioning at the moment of release to address “ghost contests.” Steal animations also better reflect player ratings, while failed steal attempts carry greater penalties for low-rated defenders or those without adrenaline. Additionally, Behind-the-Back Escape commands now execute as intended instead of triggering a standard behind-the-back dribble.
MyCAREER Eras receives a major progression update, allowing saves to move chronologically between eras for up to a 25-year career. Players can begin in the LeBron Era in 2010 and continue their careers into the present day.
Crew HQ updates introduce higher rewards through Crew Divisions, offering 1.25X REP and 2X Crew XP. Difficulty has also been adjusted to match The REC for a more accessible experience.
MyTEAM improvements include enhanced menus, Auction House updates, player and coach likeness adjustments, arena and uniform updates, and minor bug fixes. Additional changes extend to MyNBA, The City and MyPLAYER.
Update 2.0 is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Nintendo Switch 2 and PC players can expect the update shortly before Season 2 begins on October 16.
The full patch notes are available at https://nba.2k.com/2k27/patch-updates/.