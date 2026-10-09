College football rarely follows its preseason script for long. Through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, several teams forced major reassessments through unbeaten starts, unexpected conference wins and performances that look considerably different from summer projections.

Pittsburgh and Nebraska opened the season 5-0, while Wisconsin and Kentucky have exceeded early expectations in conference play. Iowa State has been more difficult to assess, combining impressive offensive peaks with inconsistent results that have made its position harder to define.

Pitt’s Unbeaten Start Reshapes the ACC Picture

Pittsburgh has moved quickly from preseason uncertainty to national relevance. Through five games, the Panthers were 5-0 and had climbed to No. 25 in the AP Top 25. After five games, Pitt was one of three unbeaten ACC teams alongside Duke and Miami and had opened conference play 2-0.

That change matters when assessing NCAAF game lines because Pitt is no longer carrying the profile of a team still establishing its conference credentials. Through five games, the Panthers were averaging 38.4 points while allowing 13.4 per game, creating a substantial early scoring differential.

Four of their first five games were at home, where victories over Miami (Ohio), UCF, Syracuse and Bucknell established momentum. The bigger test arrived at previously unbeaten Virginia Tech. Pitt recovered from a 14-0 deficit, forced four turnovers and escaped with a 35-33 road victory.

That result added road credibility to an already strong start. Pitt’s October ACC schedule includes North Carolina, followed by road trips to Boston College and Miami, with expectations considerably higher than they had been entering September.

Nebraska’s Offense Changes the Big Ten Conversation

Pitt is not the only unbeaten team demanding a different evaluation. Nebraska also opened 5-0, its best start since 2016, while beginning Big Ten play 2-0 for the first time since 2017.

The scoring numbers explain much of the change. Nebraska opened with wins of 49-21, 56-7 and 34-7 before beating Michigan State 31-13. A 48-23 victory over Maryland then pushed the Cornhuskers to 218 points across five games.

Anthony Colandrea has added another dimension to that offense. Against Maryland, the quarterback passed for 238 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 108 yards. Nebraska also produced at least 200 rushing and 200 passing yards in its fourth straight home game.

That 5-0 start set up a major home test against defending national champion Indiana, which also entered the matchup unbeaten.

Nebraska’s early scoring changed expectations; the Indiana matchup was positioned to provide much stronger evidence of where the Cornhuskers belonged within the Big Ten picture.

Wisconsin’s Big Ten Surge Raises Expectations

Nebraska’s rise has company inside the conference. Wisconsin began with a tough 41-13 loss to Notre Dame, but its response has transformed the team’s trajectory. Wisconsin responded with four consecutive victories, reaching 4-1 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play through five games.

The wider NCAAF season trend analysis has shifted as teams establish their early-season form. Wisconsin strengthened its own case with a 24-20 win at No. 13 Penn State, showing that its improvement was not limited to Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers followed up by overwhelming Michigan State 31-3 at Camp Randall Stadium.

Quarterback Colton Joseph has become central to that turnaround. He has 1,132 passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns through five games, alongside 262 rushing yards. His 141 rushing yards against Michigan State were the most ever by a Wisconsin quarterback in a conference game.

The next stretch was set to provide a much stronger test of that turnaround, with UCLA, USC and Iowa appearing in consecutive weeks. That four-game winning streak had raised expectations, but the sequence against UCLA, USC and Iowa was positioned to test that progress.

Kentucky’s SEC Standing Demands a Reassessment

Wisconsin recovered from one opening defeat. Kentucky’s shift is more directly tied to preseason expectations. The Wildcats were projected to finish 14th in the 16-team SEC media poll, placing them firmly within the conference’s lower tier entering 2026.

Five games have challenged that assessment. Kentucky reached 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play through five games, its best opening record since the start of 2023 at 5-0. That opening stretch included conference road victories over Texas A&M and South Carolina.

The South Carolina result demonstrated another quality. Kentucky trailed South Carolina by 17 points before recovering to win 35-34 in overtime, completing the largest road comeback in school history. Quarterback Kenny Minchey finished with 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The correction still faces significant tests. Kentucky’s October SEC schedule features LSU, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. That three-game sequence was positioned to reveal whether the Wildcats’ early rise represented a sustained move up the SEC hierarchy.

Iowa State’s Uneven Run Complicates the Big 12 Picture

Kentucky has consistently moved above preseason expectations. Iowa State opened 3-2 through five games, alternating stretches of offensive production and tough losses to stronger opposition.

The contrast is considerable. Iowa State scored 38 against Southeast Missouri and 55 against Bowling Green, but managed only 13 in a three-point defeat at No. 21 Iowa and 17 during a 31-17 home loss to No. 15 Utah.

Then came another sharp swing. The Cyclones totaled 577 yards in a 45-42 win over West Virginia. Aiden Flora rushed for a career-high 212 yards and three touchdowns, while Iowa State needed 17 fourth-quarter points to secure its first Big 12 victory.

That combination made Iowa State’s October schedule especially revealing. The slate included BYU, followed by a bye and games against Arizona and Oklahoma State. Through five games, the Cyclones had demonstrated substantial offensive potential, but consistency remained the central question.

October Will Reveal Which Starts Are Sustainable

Five weeks had already separated preseason projections from what teams were producing on the field. Pitt and Nebraska opened 5-0, Wisconsin had recovered emphatically, Kentucky had exceeded its projected SEC position, and Iowa State had moved between convincing wins and revealing defeats.

October could provide the harder evidence. Deeper conference schedules and stronger opposition provide the next layer of evidence for all five teams. Their early results have changed how each is viewed, but their October conference schedules will determine whether those revised expectations become lasting features of the 2026 season.

Content reflects information available as of 2026/10/07; subject to change.