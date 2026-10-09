The football world is mourning the loss of Mike Ditka, the legendary Chicago Bears coach and Hall of Fame tight end whose toughness, fiery personality and championship pedigree made him one of the NFL’s most recognizable figures. Ditka died Friday, October 9, at age 86.

NFL legend Mike Ditka, who revolutionized the tight end position before becoming the head coach of the world champion 1985 Bears and a towering figure in the city of Chicago, has passed away, his family announced. He was 86. pic.twitter.com/vMmsRyj2yj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

His family confirmed the news in a heartfelt statement, remembering him as “the heart of our family.”

Affectionately known as “Iron Mike” and “Da Coach,” Ditka built a remarkable football legacy that stretched across generations. Drafted fifth overall by Chicago in 1961, he helped redefine the tight end position with his physical playing style and receiving ability. His career included stops with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, two NFL championships and a historic 1988 induction as the first tight end in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His greatest cultural impact came from the sidelines.

After nine seasons assisting legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry, Ditka returned to Chicago and eventually led the iconic 1985 Bears to an 18-1 season and a commanding 46-10 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

That championship team remains one of football’s most celebrated squads.

Ditka later coached the New Orleans Saints from 1997 through 1999 and became an advocate for retired players facing health and financial challenges.

Across the NFL, tributes continue pouring in for a man whose unmistakable presence helped define an entire era of professional football.