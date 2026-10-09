Offset joins Eddie Francis on Apple Music’s New Music Daily to discuss his upcoming single “EVERY NIGHT” featuring Don Toliver and his forthcoming second solo studio album, GMFU (Got Me Fucked Up).

Scheduled to arrive Friday, October 9, “EVERY NIGHT” brings together Offset and Don Toliver, whose musical chemistry has helped drive their collaborations. During the conversation, Offset shared the story behind the track and explained how his relationship with Don influenced the record’s creation.

“It’s magical because I wanted him [Don Toliver] on the record, but I waited, because that’s my homie. But when it come to me and Don chemistry, we always catch the vibe, we always catch one. We’re worth it.”

Offset revealed that Don recorded two verses for the song, leaving the pair to decide which version best suited the final release.

“He said, “Bro, it was so hard to me. I did two verses. You got to pick which one.” I said, “You got to pick which one. I don’t know which one .…””

The collaboration initially ran approximately five minutes long as they considered both verses before settling on the final arrangement.

Beyond the single, Offset is preparing to release GMFU (Got Me Fucked Up) on October 23. The project marks his second solo studio album and follows the upcoming single’s October 9 release.

With “EVERY NIGHT” arriving ahead of the album, Offset is giving fans a preview of what’s next in his solo career.