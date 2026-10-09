So that’s where we are now? Live stream executions. In America. In 2026. Got it. The Pentagon is facing mounting backlash after announcing plans to livestream the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan, the former Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others during the 2009 Fort Hood massacre.

Hasan, 56, is scheduled to face a firing squad on December 3, 2026, at the same Texas military installation where the killings occurred. President Donald Trump approved the execution, which would become the military’s first since 1961 and its first livestreamed execution.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the unprecedented broadcast, arguing that “there’s serious consequences for these types of things”.

The announcement has drawn condemnation from Republicans, Democrats, religious leaders and international human rights officials. Some Republican lawmakers compared the proposed spectacle to extremist propaganda, warning that broadcasting executions “is what jihadists do.”

Vice President JD Vance also questioned whether the Pentagon would follow through, telling reporters, “I don’t know that that’s actually going to happen,” while indicating he would not watch.

United Nations human rights officials warned that broadcasting the execution could constitute torture, while Catholic leaders condemned the proposal as a “barbaric promotion of a culture of death”.

The controversy extends into military law. Legal experts have questioned whether public streaming violates Army Regulation 190-55, which limits execution witnesses and prohibits minors from attending.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has deferred questions about television distribution to the Pentagon, leaving the administration facing growing scrutiny over how far it intends to take the broadcast.