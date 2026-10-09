True Religion has officially unveiled THAT BADDIE DROP, its Fall 2026 Baddies collection starring rap powerhouses Monaleo and Trim. The annual Baddies franchise returns with a bold, pretty-meets-powerful assortment rooted in True Religion’s iconic denim and recognizable design codes—elevated with crystal details, lace-up cuts, camo graphics, and custom patch-covered silhouettes.

At the heart of the release are eight custom-made, limited-edition styles—with only 100 pieces produced per style—designed specifically for women who take a look and make it entirely their own.

Paparazzi Flashes and LA Nights

Shot across a high-energy, paparazzi-charged night out in Los Angeles, the campaign captures Monaleo and Trim getting ready together in hotel rooms before stepping out onto Hollywood streets, surrounded by flashing cameras as the “plans after the plans” unfold.

The campaign leverages an authentic bond between both artists, who previously collaborated on Trim’s “Nobody” remix and music video. That pre-existing creative chemistry translates into a night-out story centered on female solidarity, individuality, and unapologetic self-expression.

Soft Meets Hard: The Collection Design Codes

THAT BADDIE DROP balances contrast across every piece: soft and hard, fitted and baggy, street-edge and glamour. Low-rise and bootcut denim, cargo silhouettes, cropped baby tees, and statement jackets are reworked with crystal accents, lace, embroidery, mirrored pockets, wing graphics, and True Religion’s signature thick stitching.

Standout custom pieces include:

The Wing Cargo Jort: A relaxed fit featuring cargo utility pockets and oversized wing graphics.

A relaxed fit featuring cargo utility pockets and oversized wing graphics. The Black Fleece Set: Transformed with delicate lace, bows, and detailed embroidery.

Transformed with delicate lace, bows, and detailed embroidery. The Crystal Notch Baby Tee: Combining side ties, crystal embellishments, and classic logos.

Combining side ties, crystal embellishments, and classic logos. The Crystal Juno & Becca Bootcut: Low-rise denim featuring embroidered patches and light-reflecting mirrored pockets.

Monaleo on Confidence, Crystals, and Female Power

Sitting down with The Source Magazine, Monaleo reflected on bringing her personal style philosophy to the collaboration and why True Religion’s design ethos aligns with her aesthetic.

“I always want what I’m wearing to still feel like me,” Monaleo shared. “I love looks that are confident and sexy with a little edge, so I naturally gravitated toward pieces I could style my own way. That’s what I like about True Religion – the pieces already have personality, but you can make them completely your own. I never want to feel like the clothes are wearing me.”

When discussing the elevated crystal accents and custom denim details, Monaleo highlighted the balance of high glam and everyday wearability:

“I love denim that has something distinctive about it – whether it’s the fit, the wash, the stitching or the way it sits on the body. I’m drawn to pieces that feel effortless but still make a statement. The crystals and more elevated details definitely spoke to me because I love glamour, but I still want everything to feel wearable and true to me.”

On bringing her natural friendship with Trim to the campaign set:

“There’s already a comfort level between us, and I think you can see that in the campaign. It felt like two girls getting ready, taking pictures, going out and having a night together. That made everything feel less posed and more like us. For me, you have to start with the look. Once I know I look good, I’m ready for wherever the night takes me… The plans after the plans are usually the best part.”

Defining what truly makes a “Baddie,” Monaleo emphasized inner strength over outside approval:

“It’s definitely confidence. A Baddie isn’t waiting for somebody else to tell her she’s that girl – she knows it. Style is part of that too, because the way you put something together says a lot about who you are without having to explain it. Your beauty on the inside shines through on the outside.”

She also celebrated the impact of female rap artists leading major fashion moments:

“I love seeing women take up space and define things on our own terms. Music and fashion have always been connected, and women are influencing both in such a major way right now. I think the best part is that Trim and I don’t have to look or sound the same for this to work. We each bring our own energy, and that’s what makes it feel authentic.”

Trim on Momentum, Switching Lanes, and Personal Style

For Trim, fronting a national campaign with True Religion arrives at a pivotal moment as her music career continues to rapidly expand.

“It feels really exciting because everything in my career is moving fast right now, and I feel like this campaign matches that energy,” Trim explained. “I’m growing as an artist, more people are discovering my music and I’m getting opportunities to show different sides of who I am. Fashion has always been part of how I express myself, so being able to work with a brand like True Religion at this moment feels really natural.”

When asked about shifting seamlessly between oversized streetwear and soft lace details, Trim noted how her wardrobe mirrors her sonic versatility:

“For me, fashion and music come from the same place. My style can change depending on my mood, and I think my music does too. Some days I want something softer, other days I want to go bigger and make a statement. I don’t like feeling like I have to stay in one lane.”

Reflecting on the campaign’s candid narrative and shared energy with Monaleo:

“We didn’t have to force anything for the cameras. We could just have fun, hype each other up and bring our own personalities to it. The best nights are the ones where you don’t know exactly where you’ll end up. You get dressed with your girls, everyone looks good, the music is right, and one plan turns into another.”

Trim also noted the significance of being one of the rare limited-edition owners of the collection’s centerpiece styles:

“There’s something fun about knowing everyone isn’t going to have the exact same thing. I like pieces that feel special but still give you room to make them your own. That’s what personal style is all about to me.”

Looking ahead, both artists plan to keep expanding their creative universes across music, visuals, and style:

“Women are driving so much of what’s happening in music, fashion and culture right now, and I love being part of a campaign that celebrates that,” Trim added. “There’s no one way a female artist has to look, sound or show up anymore. Being able to represent myself and my own style in a campaign like this feels really special.” CLICK HERE for more

photos: True Religion