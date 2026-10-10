New Orleans artist, songwriter and producer Devious is preparing to release a new visual mini documentary filmed at historic McKinley Studios, offering an intimate look at his creative evolution, upcoming music and next chapter.

Directed by John Rhodes and shot by In Focus and Snap God, the project captures Devious working in the studio with engineer Adam Keil while reflecting on his artistic journey, songwriting, production and musical influences.

The documentary highlights Memories 4, including “Anything,” the project’s upcoming final single, while previewing “Won’t Have to Cry No More,” a deeply personal, gospel-influenced mixtape single set to be released under his government name, Dion Norman. The track blends gospel, hip-hop, New Orleans culture and personal testimony.

“I wanted people to see where I am creatively right now,” says Devious. “I’m still evolving, still experimenting and still finding different ways to express myself. Memories 4 represents one side of that, and ‘Won’t Have to Cry No More’ shows another side that is very personal to me.”

The visual arrives amid continued promotion for Memories 4, following singles “Paradise” and “Bring It Back, Take It Back.”

The filming location adds historical significance to the project. McKinley Studios honors the legacy of “Friendly” Larry McKinley, the influential New Orleans radio personality, music executive and promoter who broadcast from the building during its WNNR-AM era in the 1970s. The location later housed WBOK 1230 AM before McKinley’s daughter, Glenda McKinley, acquired the building in 2021 and developed it into a creative hub.

Titled “Devious — The Next Chapter,” the documentary is coming soon and will showcase the artist’s current creative process while connecting his work to New Orleans’ rich musical heritage.