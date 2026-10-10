On Wednesday, September 23rd, New York City’s elite gathered 17 stories above Times Square at the historic Knickerbocker Hotel for an intimate evening celebrating craft spirits, luxury hospitality, and New York culture. Hosted at the iconic St. Cloud Rooftop, multi-platinum recording artist, actor, and entrepreneur Ja Rule teamed up with the venue to officially showcase Amber & Opal, his co-founded premium honey botanical whiskey brand.

From 6:00 to 8:00 PM, whiskey enthusiasts and fans packed the 17th-floor venue at 6 Times Square. Taking the celebration to the next level, Ja Rule stepped behind the bar from 6:45 to 7:30 PM to pour signature Amber & Opal cocktails, toast with attendees, and celebrate the brand’s NYC spotlight in person.

From Investment Project to Distinctive Flavor Profile

Co-founded by Ja Rule, Amber & Opal brings a bold, smooth, and utterly unique take to traditional American whiskey. During the event, journalist Courtney Brown caught up with Ja Rule for The Source to discuss his transition into the spirits industry and what sets his bottle apart in a crowded market.

“I enjoy spirits, first and foremost,” Ja Rule shared. “It kind of fell in my lap. It started as an investment project—I bought a warehouse for the whiskey with my partners, and then it spiraled into what we have now, what you see today. Sometimes God works in mysterious ways, you know? I love the boldness of it.”

When asked what distinguishes Amber & Opal from every other whiskey on the shelf, Ja Rule pointed directly to its complex, carefully curated taste profile:

“It’s the flavor profile—there’s nothing like it on the market. We use two botanicals. One is herbal that gives you a hint of cinnamon, fig, and ginger, and then the other is a Chinese black tea called Lapsang Souchong, which gives you a real smoky finish. Then we top it off with that orange blossom honey. I challenge people to taste it and then tell me what they think about it. That’s been our best marketing strategy—putting it to the lips. People taste it, and they love it.”

To close out our conversation, I asked which classic track from his legendary discography best represents the spirit and vibe of Amber & Opal, Ja Rule didn’t hesitate:

“‘Put It On Me.’ That’s a good one.”

The Setting: A Historic NYC Sanctuary

Perched beneath the iconic New Year’s Eve Ball at 6 Times Square, St. Cloud Rooftop at The Knickerbocker provided a fitting venue for the evening. First opened in 1906, The Knickerbocker has long stood as a haven of refined elegance, once hosting legends like Enrico Caruso, George M. Cohan, and historic figures like Rockefeller and Fitzgerald in its original bar.

Reimagined as a modern urban sanctuary, The Knickerbocker brought a blend of heritage and contemporary luxury to the rooftop celebration, making it the perfect home for Ja Rule’s latest entrepreneurial chapter.