Offset is opening up about the inspiration behind his upcoming second solo studio album, GMFU (Got Me Fucked Up), during an appearance on Apple Music’s New Music Daily with host Eddie Francis.

Set to arrive October 23, the project reflects Offset’s desire to refocus attention on his music and establish his abilities as an artist. During the conversation, he explained how outside distractions influenced the album’s title and creative direction.

“So the title’s ‘Got Me Fucked Up,’ GMFU. I just felt like I was in a whirlwind of things that didn’t matter. I came into the game for music. I’m great at music.”

Offset said he wants the music to speak for itself, emphasizing that outside circumstances should not define his career or character.

“I feel like I have to say it because sometimes it be so much just all just in the way and stuff that I’ve moved on from and I done forgot about, I just feel like I got a point to prove in the music, and my album is on some I don’t give a fuck shit, this is what it is. This the music.”

He also acknowledged the challenges he faced throughout the album-making process while expressing his commitment to the people around him.

“Yeah, bro. I went through a lot of during this process, and that’s what come with the game, but I won’t let that be a stain to what my career is and who I am as a person.”

Before the album arrives, Offset is set to release “EVERY NIGHT,” featuring Don Toliver, on October 9. The single will precede GMFU, which arrives later in the month.