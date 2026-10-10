PUMA is celebrating New York basketball with its upcoming Ceremony Pack, a special-edition collection honoring the city’s championship history, culture and hometown pride.
Arriving October 14, the capsule features an ultra-limited version of the iconic PUMA Clyde, originally created for New York Knicks legend Walt “Clyde” Frazier. Only 53 individually numbered pairs will be available, commemorating the 53-year journey between New York’s championship wins.
The sneaker features gold foil tongue branding, three trophy graphics representing NYC’s three titles, and interchangeable orange, blue and white laces.
The collection also includes the Majesty Ceremony, a premium leather and suede sneaker celebrating everyday New Yorkers, along with the Clyde Ring Ceremony Graphic Tee featuring Frazier and references to the city’s championship legacy.
The full Ceremony Pack will drop exclusively at Foot Locker’s Harlem 125th Street location on October 14, giving basketball fans and sneaker collectors a limited opportunity to own a piece of New York-inspired footwear history.