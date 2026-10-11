From the JCE Records Rare Music Vault Produced by Yello Tunes

“Green & Red Diamonds” feels like a drill classic resurrection.

JCE Records just cracked open the vault and pulled out a record that sounds like 2009, but hits like today. Just Rich Gates teams with Southside Atlanta staple TD Mr Fox 5 and JCE Capo Skeezy Scott over a Yello Tunes production, and what we get isn’t nostalgia bait. It’s proof that the “Trap Drill” blueprint BrickSquad helped architect still runs the streets.

The Vault Opens

Released under the JCE Records imprint — Joint Committee Enterprise, still arguably the biggest independent in the game — “Green & Red Diamonds” arrives with a lineage attached. This isn’t just a single. It’s a page torn from the Salute Me Or Shoot Me 2 era.

For those who lived it: 2008-2009 was a shift. Gucci gave us the trap. Jeezy gave us the motivation. But Waka Flocka, hosted by Trap-A-Holics on Salute Me Or Shoot Me 2, gave us something else entirely. He stopped rapping about the trap and started rapping from inside the chaos. Lawless energy. No hooks needed. Just ad-libs, screams, and that concrete aggression.

That’s when “Drill” became “Trap Drill.” And that’s when names like Wooh Da Kid, Frenchie BSM, Slim Dunkin, and Just Rich Gates started appearing on the same tracklists, same flyers, same movement all appearing on Waka Flocka Flame Biggest Mixtape Salute Or Shoot Me 2.

Just Rich Gates’ verse on the underground classic “Dey Be Choosin” with Gucci was the spark. Overnight, the phone rang different. Artists were flying from Chicago, Ohio, New York, Florida, Atlanta all over — paying just to be in the room. $5,000 a week just to knock out verses. That was the economy of authenticity back then. If you were BrickSquad, fans didn’t just stream you. They paid for shows, tours, merch, photos, features. They paid for access.

The Sound:

Yello Tunes builds “Green & Red Diamonds” on that same foundation. No melodic auto-tune. No TikTok bait. It’s 808s that rattle, hi-hats that stutter, and room for three distinct voices to go to war.

First Up anchoring it all: Just Rich Gates. The JCE C.E.O. His presence is the bridge. You hear it in his cadence — that early BrickSquad urgency, but seasoned. He’s not trying to be 2009 again. He’s showing why the blueprint still works.

2nd Up: TD Mr Fox 5 from Riverdale, GA. Clayton County legend. A guy with credits next to Mo3, Rich Homie Quan, and 808 Mafia. He brings that Southside gravel — the voice of someone who’s seen both the come-up and the consequences.

Then Skeezy Scott slides in. JCE’s current capo. His signature flow is surgical. This is the same artist who’s worked with Dae Dae, Derez De’Shon, Mac Lucci, Project Pat, K Camp, and Miss 22. He doesn’t try to mimic Early 2000s. He updates it. Premium bars, but still gritty.

The kicker? There are unreleased Waka Flocka Flame vocals woven in. Vault audio from the Salute Me Or Shoot Me 2 super-drill movement. It’s not a gimmick. It’s atmosphere. It’s the ghost in the machine that makes the whole track feel haunted and holy at the same time.

Why This Matters

Let’s talk history for a second, because a lot of people try to rewrite it.

JCE Records didn’t just rap alongside BrickSquad. They helped build the image. Those iconic 1017 mixtape covers? The graphics? The uncut behind-the-scenes look into trap culture? That was JCE. Their logo was always tucked in the corner of Waka Flocka, Slim Dunkin, and Gucci Mane projects. They even helped architect the 1017 BrickSquad logo itself — taking the JCE griffin bird concept and flipping it to an eagle with more flare. The world wore that logo. That’s impact. The Official 1017 Brick-Squad Logo Was Created By Just Rich Gates & “JCE Records”(Joint Committee Enterprise) Sumter SC Aka Merk City Based Music Label For

The Return of Mr. Zone 6 the eighth studio album by American rapper Gucci Mane It was released on March 22, 2011, by 1017 Brick Squad Records and Warner Bros. Records. Gucci Mane Faced Copyright Issues As The Original Logo Resembled The Philadelphia Eagles Bird He Had Trap A Holics Tap On JCE To Update It Original So His Album Can Drop.

Slim Dunkin said it best years ago on “JCE Got The Kush” with Waka: “I’ll murder you and have JCE design the obituary.” Cold then. Deeper now. Because Slim never lied in his music. And JCE never lied in their work.

The Verdict

“Green & Red Diamonds” isn’t trying to recreate the past. It’s reminding you why the past still matters. In an era of algorithm music, this is anti-algorithm. It’s raw. It’s gritty. It’s unapologetic.

For fans who missed the So Icy golden era, who wore out Salute Me Or Shoot Me 2, who remember when authenticity was currency — this is for you.

JCE Records still moves like an independent machine: 1000+ songs, 30+ artists, daily drops, and distribution through LiveMixtapes, Empire, Universal, Virgin. But records like this prove they’re not just dropping music. They’re guarding a culture.

Stream “Green & Red Diamonds” now.

For features, interviews, and tours with Just Rich Gates & Skeezy Scott: JCERecords@Gmail.Com

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