Rapper Blueface and reality television star Chrisean Rock are taking another major step in their turbulent relationship after getting engaged over the weekend.

The “Thotiana” rapper proposed to Rock on Sunday, October 11, at Problem Lounge in Scottsdale, Arizona. The surprise moment was captured during Blueface’s livestream on Kick and quickly attracted attention online.

In the footage, which has been reposted on social media and shared on TMZ, guests at the club watched as illuminated signs reading “Will You Marry Me?” appeared. Blueface then dropped to one knee and asked Rock to marry him. Appearing surprised and emotional, Rock embraced and kissed the rapper before accepting his proposal.

The engagement marks another chapter in the couple’s highly publicized, on-again, off-again romance. Their relationship has included multiple breakups, reconciliations and public disagreements, often playing out across social media and reality television.

The couple, who share a son, recently rekindled their relationship after spending time apart. Their engagement has prompted renewed interest from fans, many of whom have followed their relationship’s ups and downs over the summer including allegations that Rock secretly used Blue’s Instagram account to post their son and Blueface confirming the paternity of his son with Rock following DNA test a few days later– all just weeks before Blueface welcoming a child with Nevaeh Akira (with whom he was living at the time).

However, the celebration was reportedly short-lived, as video footage appeared to show the pair arguing after the proposal. The development has left some observers wondering whether the couple can maintain a lasting relationship.

Neither Blueface nor Rock has announced a wedding date nor mentioned the engagement on their respective social media pages, leaving fans waiting to see what comes next for the newly engaged pair.