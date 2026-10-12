Every second Monday in October, the United States observes a federal holiday honoring the so called explorer Christopher Columbus, a European explorer routinely credited with discovering America. There’s one glaring problem with that narrative: America was never his to discover, and Columbus never set foot on what is now the continental United States.

Dallas City Hall will close for Indigenous Peoples’ Day, while Trump honors Columbus Day.



The city’s October 12 holiday announcement omits Columbus Day, which remains a federal holiday. Several city facilities will close, but trash collection and essential services will… pic.twitter.com/IEGxhdmYdM — The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) October 10, 2026

For millions of Indigenous people whose ancestors inhabited the Americas thousands of years before 1492, the traditional Columbus Day narrative has long represented a profound distortion of history.

Columbus made four voyages between 1492 and 1504, reaching the Caribbean, Central America, and the northern coast of South America. His expeditions brought him to present-day territories including the Bahamas, Cuba, Hispaniola, and Jamaica. He never reached the land that would eventually become the United States.

More importantly, the continents were already home to millions of Indigenous people living within established civilizations, sophisticated agricultural systems, and extensive trading networks.

The consequences of Columbus’s arrival were devastating.

Under his governorship in the Caribbean, Indigenous Taíno communities endured enslavement, forced labor, violent punishment, and exploitation. Historical accounts, including those documented by Spanish priest Bartolomé de las Casas, detail the brutality inflicted upon Native populations during the early years of European colonization.

European diseases subsequently swept through Indigenous communities, contributing to catastrophic population losses. The colonial expansion that followed brought centuries of displacement, cultural destruction, and systematic violence.

These historical realities have helped fuel the movement to recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, an observance dedicated to honoring Native communities, their survival, and their continuing contributions to society.

Berkeley, California, became an early pioneer in 1992, replacing Columbus Day during the 500th anniversary of his arrival. Since then, numerous cities and states have adopted Indigenous Peoples’ Day, challenging generations of American historical education that presented European conquest through the language of exploration and discovery.

The movement also raises questions about the monuments, school lessons, and public celebrations that continue to elevate Columbus while overlooking the people who endured the consequences of his expeditions.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day provides an opportunity to recognize civilizations that existed long before European contact and communities that continue preserving their identities, languages, and traditions today.

As the country marks another October holiday, the historical record remains clear: Columbus did not discover an uninhabited America, and he never reached the continental United States.

Indigenous peoples were already here. Their history deserves to be told.