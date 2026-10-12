Drake’s latest viral moment has taken on a life of its own, with artificial intelligence turning his “Burning Bridges” music video into an internet-wide casting call. From Tony Soprano commanding the dance floor to Brock Purdy showing off some unexpected moves, creators are transforming the rapper’s luxury party scene into an endless stream of celebrity crossovers.

The San Francisco 49ers have entered the Burning Bridges trend 😮‍💨🦉🦉 pic.twitter.com/0qbryB7gmk — BoveiDaDon♥️🦉 (@BoveiDaDon) October 8, 2026

The song, featured on Drake’s ICEMAN album, provides the soundtrack to a lavish visual filled with crystal chandeliers, partygoers, and the Toronto superstar dancing through the room. One particular sequence, where Drake gestures toward the camera while holding his drink, has become the centerpiece of the trend.

WWE superstars doing the Burning Bridges trend pic.twitter.com/6AtNFsxbLi — Frank Magana (@FrankMagana15) October 6, 2026

Beyond its viral appeal, “Burning Bridges” has also fueled speculation about Drake’s ongoing feud with A$AP Rocky. The track is widely interpreted by fans as another diss aimed at the Harlem rapper, with listeners dissecting its lyrics for references to their fractured relationship and longstanding tensions. Their rivalry has grown increasingly personal in recent years, particularly amid Drake’s highly publicized feud with Kendrick Lamar and Rocky’s relationship with Rihanna, whom Drake previously dated. While Drake has not explicitly confirmed Rocky as the song’s target, the perceived subliminal shots have added another layer of intrigue to a record already dominating social media.

Drake made Burning Bridges hit way harder with the music video😭 pic.twitter.com/OUQ91RLb9p — ⁶𓅓 (@pIottw1st) June 5, 2026

Using AI motion-control technology, fans can recreate those movements with practically anyone they choose. The results have flooded TikTok, Instagram, and X, bringing together characters and personalities who would otherwise never share a screen.

One of the standout edits features HBO’s The Sopranos, with Tony Soprano stepping into Drake’s role. The late James Gandolfini’s iconic character appears in his familiar bowling shirt, holding a tumbler while executing the rapper’s choreography.

Paulie Walnuts, Silvio Dante, and Christopher Moltisanti join the festivities, giving the fictional New Jersey crime family an entirely new kind of nightlife experience.

NFL fans have gotten involved, too.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has become an unlikely star of the trend, with AI-generated footage placing him inside Drake’s extravagant party. The quarterback’s famously reserved personality makes the dancing recreation especially amusing, and the clip has reportedly reached Purdy himself.

The song’s title has also inspired jokes about Brandon Aiyuk’s strained relationship with the 49ers, with fans connecting his contract drama to the idea of burning bridges.

Other recreations feature Walter White, Daenerys Targaryen, Michael Jackson, Shrek, and even historical figures. Some users have gone further, inserting themselves and their pets into the action.

Much of the creativity comes from tools such as Kling AI, which can transfer movements from reference footage onto newly generated characters. Editing platforms like CapCut help creators synchronize the finished clips with Drake’s music.

The phenomenon recalls earlier AI recreations of Quavo and Takeoff’s “Hotel Lobby” video, demonstrating how rapidly these tools are changing fan participation in music culture.

A single music video can now inspire thousands of alternate versions, each shaped by a different fandom, joke, or creative idea.