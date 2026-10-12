Drake’s HABIBTI has climbed from No. 116 to No. 2 on the Billboard 200 dated October 17, matching the album’s highest position on the chart following an expanded reissue.

The resurgence comes after the October 2 release of HABIBTI (FOMO), which added four tracks and generated 71,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the tracking week ending October 8, according to Luminate. The total represents a 506% increase from the previous week.

Streaming accounted for nearly all of the album’s performance, contributing almost 70,000 streaming equivalent album units, a 497% jump during the tracking period.

The expanded edition features “Solar Eclipse” featuring Don Toliver, “Quebec,” “Cold Shoulder” featuring Toliver and Yebba, and “Classic PT2.”

Drake and Don Toliver could be heading toward another major chart moment. Their latest collaboration, “Solar Eclipse,” is projected to debut at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, potentially delivering a career milestone for Toliver while extending Drake’s remarkable chart history.

Should the projection hold, the record would become Toliver’s first top-five hit and Drake’s 48th. The song has already reached No. 1 on US Apple Music, gaining traction through its interpolation of Ella Langley’s country smash “Choosin’ Texas”.

Released October 2, the collaboration appears on HABIBTI (FOMO), the deluxe expansion of Drake’s eleventh studio album. The original project arrived in May, followed by a prolific summer that included ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR.

The deluxe release expands HABIBTI from 11 to 15 tracks, bringing music previously introduced through Drake’s self-funded short film FOMO, which premiered during a September 15 YouTube livestream. The Toronto-centered visual offered fans an early listen to unreleased material, generating demand for an official release.

Alongside “Solar Eclipse,” the expansion features “Cold Shoulder,” another Toliver collaboration featuring Yebba, plus the solo cut “Quebec” and “Classic PT2,” an extended variation of the original album track.

With streaming momentum building, “Solar Eclipse” has positioned itself as the deluxe project’s breakout record. All eyes now turn to Billboard’s official rankings to see whether the projected top-five debut becomes reality.