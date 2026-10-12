‘Grand Theft Auto VI’ Reveals Six Radio Stations and New Podcasts

Rockstar Games is giving fans a preview of the musical landscape of Grand Theft Auto VI, unveiling six in-game radio stations and introducing on-demand podcasts to the franchise.

The upcoming game will feature a diverse soundtrack spanning Latin music, country, African sounds, metal, pop and Southern hip-hop, with each station bringing its own hosts and identity to the fictional state of Leonida.

Cocoteo FM will deliver bachata, merengue, dembow and reggaeton, hosted by El Martillo and La Gata. Back Country Radio, led by MW and Delta Dawne, will focus on renegade country music, while AfroBank FM’s Burna and Palmsy will showcase African music, including amapiano and 3-step.

Metal fans can tune into The Chamber 106.6 with DJ Kerry and DJ Tom, while Flash FM returns as a Vice City pop institution featuring Robyn and Alex. Dirty South Classics, hosted by Trick and Trina, will spotlight regional rap and hip-hop.

Beyond traditional radio, GTA VI will introduce on-demand podcasts for the first time in the series. Players will be able to listen to radio stations and podcasts while driving or walking using newly introduced headphones and earbuds connected to their smartphones.

Fans can preview all six stations through the music section of the official Grand Theft Auto VI website. Rockstar also teased additional details to come, including information about the game’s dynamic score.