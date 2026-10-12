Gunna is expanding his influence in hip-hop with the launch of SB THE LABEL, a new record label established in partnership with Atlantic Music Group. The multiplatinum, GRAMMY-nominated artist is stepping into an executive role while introducing a roster of emerging Atlanta talent.

The label’s first signees include Casper Bluff, Nechie, a previous Gunna collaborator known for his melodic sound, and Dracc, recognized for the underground hit “P Star.”

To mark the announcement, Gunna released his new single “pop it,” accompanied by an official music video starring professional tennis star Coco Gauff.

Directed by Gunna’s creative director and frequent collaborator Spike Jordan, the visual features Gunna and Gauff taking over a tennis court before transitioning to scenes above California in a helicopter. The video blends high-energy sequences with luxury-focused imagery that reflects the track’s confident atmosphere.

Gunna described the label as a significant step forward in his career.

“SB THE LABEL represents the beginning of a new chapter for me. It only felt right to start that chapter alongside my brothers Casper Bluff, Nechie, and Dracc, who are the first artists signed to the label. For me, this is about stepping into a new role, expanding what I can create, and building something that represents where I’m headed next.”

Atlantic Music Group executives Rayna Bass and Selim Bouab praised Gunna’s growth as both an artist and entrepreneur, calling the label a natural extension of his vision. Chairman and CEO Elliot Grainge also expressed appreciation for Gunna choosing the company as his partner.

With SB THE LABEL and “pop it,” Gunna is opening a new chapter focused on artist development and expanding his creative reach.