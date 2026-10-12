The Golden State Warriors remain the NBA’s most valuable franchise, with a $14.5 billion valuation, according to Sportico’s 2026 rankings. The league’s 30 teams are collectively valued at $199 billion.

The New York Knicks follow in second place at $12.8 billion, while the Los Angeles Lakers rank third at $12.5 billion. The LA Clippers and Chicago Bulls round out the top five, valued at $8.21 billion and $8.13 billion, respectively.

Across the league, the average NBA team valuation increased 21% year over year to $6.64 billion. The growth comes amid the NBA’s new $76 billion media deal and increased investor demand for professional basketball franchises.

The latest figures underscore the rising financial value of NBA teams, with the Warriors maintaining their position at the top of the league’s franchise valuations.

As media partnerships and investor interest continue to shape the business of basketball, the league’s collective valuation highlights the scale of its commercial appeal.