Week 5 of the NFL season delivered enough chaos to keep football fans talking well into Monday.

Week 5 is in the books. Here’s how Sunday ended 🏈 pic.twitter.com/QI3K4eZ2dW — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 12, 2026

The San Francisco 49ers escaped Seattle with their perfect record intact, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered another fourth-quarter collapse, and Mike Evans turned a heated exchange into one of Sunday’s funniest moments.

Mike Evans said WHOpic.twitter.com/zrRVSk74OQ — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 11, 2026

San Francisco improved to 5-0 following a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Seahawks, surviving seven combined turnovers in a divisional showdown that nearly slipped away.

Mike Evans on his exchange with Trevon Diggs, via @KNBR:



"I honestly didn't know it was him … I was like, Who are you?' Then I looked and made sure: 'Oh, it's fucking Diggs.'"pic.twitter.com/wy9rVARWxE https://t.co/zd9HfImjhh — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 12, 2026

Brock Purdy helped engineer two crucial fourth-quarter scoring drives after Seattle entered the final period leading 26-21. His seven-yard touchdown connection with Brandin Cooks, followed by a two-point conversion to Evans, put San Francisco back in front.

The NFC East went WINLESS in Week 5… despite two of the division's teams playing each other 😬 pic.twitter.com/XMilAmFbIP — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 11, 2026

Seattle answered with a field goal before Eddy Piñeiro drilled a 44-yard game-winner with two minutes remaining.

The Niners’ defense delivered five sacks and forced four turnovers, including a defensive touchdown from rookie Gracen Halton. Safety Malik Mustapha ultimately sealed the victory by stopping Cooper Kupp short of the first-down marker on Seattle’s final possession.

TRENDING: A video compilation of #Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ historically bad Week 5 performance has gone viral on social media.



• Dropped touchdown

• Fumble returned for a touchdown

• Dropped 2-point conversion

• Dropped pass on third down



All-timers pic.twitter.com/dihYvWObaR — MLFootball (@MLFootball) October 12, 2026

Evans also supplied some entertainment beyond the scoreboard.

During a heated exchange with Seahawks cornerback Trevon Diggs, Evans appeared to turn his opponent around to inspect the nameplate on his jersey, a mocking gesture that quickly became social media material. Diggs responded by shoving Evans’ facemask, adding another memorable moment to an already contentious matchup.

Meanwhile, things continue deteriorating for Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.

Los Angeles dropped to an alarming 0-5 after surrendering 13 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 23-17 loss to Denver. The Chargers entered the final period leading 17-10 before quarterback Bo Nix connected with Courtland Sutton for the tying touchdown.

Two Wil Lutz field goals completed Denver’s comeback, leaving Justin Herbert and company searching for answers after another squandered opportunity.

Elsewhere, Jacksonville stunned Philadelphia 19-17 in London behind Cam Little’s dramatic 57-yard field goal as time expired.

Detroit overwhelmed Arizona 45-21, New England demolished Las Vegas 45-17, and Green Bay crushed Chicago 31-7. Minnesota also remained undefeated at 5-0 after defeating New Orleans 23-13.

The Giants and Commanders finished in a rare 27-27 overtime tie, while Baltimore edged Atlanta 30-23 in overtime.

Five weeks into the season, San Francisco is finding ways to win under pressure. For the Chargers, every passing Sunday makes their winless start increasingly difficult to explain.