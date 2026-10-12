Pope Leo XIV has delivered a powerful condemnation of capital punishment as the Trump administration faces mounting criticism over plans to publicly broadcast the execution of a former U.S. Army psychiatrist convicted of killing 13 people.

The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person. The common good can be safeguarded and the requirements of justice can be met without recourse to capital punishment: effective systems of detention have been developed that… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) October 10, 2026

On Saturday, October 10, the American-born pontiff marked World Day Against the Death Penalty by reaffirming the Catholic Church’s opposition to executions, emphasizing the sanctity of human life and the possibility of redemption.

“The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,” Leo wrote on X, echoing Catholic doctrine revised under Pope Francis in 2018.

His message arrived days after the Pentagon announced plans to execute Nidal Malik Hasan by firing squad on December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas, with officials proposing an unprecedented public livestream.

Hasan, a former Army psychiatrist, was convicted in the 2009 Fort Hood massacre that left 13 people dead and 32 wounded. His scheduled execution would mark the first carried out by the U.S. military since 1961.

The proposed broadcast has generated outrage among Catholic leadership and lawmakers questioning the morality of turning an execution into public viewing.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin called the proposal “truly incomprehensible,” reaffirming the Church’s “total opposition to the death penalty” and warning that it is “unacceptable to turn death into a spectacle.”

Archbishop Paul Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, condemned the decision as a “barbaric promotion of a culture of death,” arguing that broadcasting an execution would further damage the nation’s moral conscience.

The controversy has also reached Washington.

President Donald Trump has indicated that he will make the final decision on whether the livestream proceeds, despite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s support for the proposal.

Vice President JD Vance, a practicing Catholic, expressed skepticism about the broadcast and said he would not watch it.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis offered particularly sharp criticism.

“Public executions are what oppressive dictatorships like Iran and Afghanistan do. It should not be happening in America,” Tillis stated.

Pope Leo did not specifically mention Hasan or the Pentagon’s proposal. His broader message reinforced the Church’s position that modern detention systems can protect society while preserving human dignity.

With December approaching, the administration faces growing questions about the purpose of publicly broadcasting an execution and what such a spectacle would communicate about American justice.