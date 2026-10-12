Ira Blacker did not learn the rock business from biographies, documentaries, or old record jackets. He lived it from the inside. As an owner of American Talent International, one of the major rock booking agencies of the era, he signed and represented artists whose names would eventually become permanent parts of the culture. His job was not simply to book dates after a group became famous. Much of the time, the real work came before that point: recognizing talent, creating opportunities, designing tours, and

figuring out how to turn a band with potential into one promoters could sell.

Rod Stewart and Faces were one of the best examples. Today, their place in rock and roll history seems inevitable. At the beginning, very little about it was.

Rock And Roll History Before The Legend Was Written

Blacker had already signed Small Faces when the original group broke apart, killing an American tour he had arranged. Then Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood joined what became Faces. Instead of waiting to see what happened, Blacker got on a plane to London and met the band at the Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane. The reaction to the new lineup in Britain had not exactly suggested that superstardom was imminent. Blacker believed America could be different. He promised the group that he would put together a U.S. tour that would not merely expose them to American audiences but actually make money.

That was not a small promise. British bands frequently crossed the Atlantic, accumulated press, played important rooms and discovered afterward that the

adventure had cost more than it earned. Blacker had no interest in sending Faces home with a scrapbook and an empty wallet. He wanted to build a career.

Making Faces Headliners Before They Were Headliners

Blacker and his partner Sol Saffian had something American Talent International badly needed: several strong acts but no unquestioned rock headliner. Rather than wait for one to materialize, they used an idea borrowed from the older R&B and Alan Freed package shows. They put several recognizable attractions on one bill.

Faces were placed at the top, Savoy Brown became the special guest, and The Grease Band, formerly Joe Cocker’s backing group, opened. None of the three had to carry the entire economic burden alone. Together, the package could be sold like a headlining attraction. The audience saw three bands. Blacker saw mathematics.

The package gave Faces the appearance and experience of being headliners before their individual drawing power had fully caught up. That distinction is

the kind of rock and roll history that generally disappears after success arrives. Once the photographs show packed houses, few people ask who figured out how to fill the first ones. The strategy worked.

Sometimes A Smaller Building Makes A Band Bigger

One of Blacker’s most effective decisions was knowing when not to grab the largest available room. A Boston promoter wanted Faces in the Boston Garden, which held roughly 20,000 people. Blacker chose the much smaller Boston Music Hall instead, with about 4,400 seats. The reasoning was straightforward: a sold-out smaller building creates excitement. A cavernous arena with empty seats creates the opposite.

The Music Hall sold out. Fans unable to get inside crowded the surrounding area, and some reportedly found ladders and tried scaling the building looking for a way in. Suddenly the fact that thousands of people could not get a ticket became part of the story. Next time, the larger building made sense.

That was the business behind the music. Blacker was not merely selling tonight’s tickets. He was trying to increase the value of tomorrow’s tickets.

Behind The Music, A Tour Had To Feel Different

As Faces grew, Blacker looked for ways to separate their tours from the increasing number of rock shows moving through American cities. For one tour, he created the Faces Rock and Roll Circus, with a real one-ring circus appearing as the opening attraction. On another, Scottish bagpipers opened the show in recognition of Rod Stewart and Ian McLagan’s Scottish heritage.

Today it would probably be called branding. Blacker simply understood that audiences remembered an event more clearly than another routine concert. The same thinking went into the package tours, the room sizes and the sequencing of dates. The music belonged to the musicians, but the presentation of the music was part of the agent’s business. A great band could still be presented badly. Blacker was determined that Faces would not be.

The Star Inside The Band

Success brought another problem that nobody needed a calculator to understand. Rod Stewart was becoming the focal point. His voice was unique, his appearance was unmistakable, and his stage presence pulled attention toward him. Blacker eventually came to believe Rod’s departure from Faces was inevitable. According to Blacker’s account, the other members were not always comfortable with the increasing focus on Stewart. At one point, they resisted allowing Rod’s name to be emphasized in advertising.

It was understandable on a human level. Nobody joins a band hoping to become scenery behind another member. It was also futile. The audience had already made its choice. That is another reality found behind the music. Groups are supposed to be democratic until one member becomes more famous than everybody else. Then democracy gets considerably more complicated.

Twenty-Six Floors In Detroit

Not every Faces memory involved business strategy. After a sold-out show at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Blacker and Stewart crossed to the Hotel Pontchartrain. Fans in the lobby began recognizing Rod while the two

waited for an elevator. The elevators were slow. The crowd was getting closer. They headed for the stairs.

Rod, who was an enthusiastic soccer player, took the twenty-six floors considerably better than Blacker did. With fans following them upward, they finally reached their respective rooms, got inside and locked the doors. The fans reached the floor shortly afterward.

Groupies began knocking and announcing various services they were prepared to provide to both men. It was not a situation Blacker had encountered in the booking-agency manual, assuming there ever was one.

Success Had A Short Memory

One later incident remained particularly revealing to Blacker. On another three-act Faces tour, Rod complained that there were too many groups on the bill and wanted the opening act, Daddy Cool, removed. Blacker reminded him that a three-band package had been one of the things that helped launch Faces in America. Daddy Cool finished the tour.

For Blacker, it was one of those small moments that said something larger about success. Once people

reach the top, the staircase can become surprisingly difficult to remember.

The familiar version of rock and roll history tells us that Rod Stewart and Faces became stars. That is true, but incomplete. Before the fame came decisions about packages, room sizes, routing, promotion, spectacle and money. There were personalities to manage, promoters to convince, and risks somebody had to take before the audience knew there was anything worth taking a risk on.

Faces supplied the talent. Rod Stewart supplied an extraordinary voice and presence. Ira Blacker helped build their American career by creating the circumstances in which the country could discover them. That is the story from behind the music that the ticket buyer never had reason to know.

Author bio: Ira Blacker

Ira Blacker graduated from Hofstra University with a Bachelor of Arts in Speech, whereupon he was “made an offer [he] couldn’t refuse” and went to work for Joe Glazer, ex-Capone lieutenant who had founded Associated Booking Corp. Once there, his first two musician signings were Rod Stewart and Savoy Brown. He went on to become a major force in the music

industry, representing notable artists such as Rod Stewart, ZZ Top, The Eagles. He currently has a memoir out called “Once A King, Now A Prince.”