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ROCK AND ROLL HISTORY: HOW IRA BLACKER  HELPED BUILD ROD STEWART AND FACES IN  AMERICA 

October 12, 2026
Shawn Grant

Ira Blacker did not learn the rock business from  biographies, documentaries, or old record jackets. He  lived it from the inside. As an owner of American  Talent International, one of the major rock booking  agencies of the era, he signed and represented artists  whose names would eventually become permanent  parts of the culture. His job was not simply to book  dates after a group became famous. Much of the time,  the real work came before that point: recognizing  talent, creating opportunities, designing tours, and

figuring out how to turn a band with potential into one  promoters could sell. 

Rod Stewart and Faces were one of the best examples.  Today, their place in rock and roll history seems  inevitable. At the beginning, very little about it was. 

Rock And Roll History Before The Legend Was  Written 

Blacker had already signed Small Faces when the  original group broke apart, killing an American tour he  had arranged. Then Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood  joined what became Faces. Instead of waiting to see  what happened, Blacker got on a plane to London and  met the band at the Dorchester Hotel on Park Lane. The reaction to the new lineup in Britain had not  exactly suggested that superstardom was imminent.  Blacker believed America could be different. He  promised the group that he would put together a U.S.  tour that would not merely expose them to American  audiences but actually make money. 

That was not a small promise. British bands frequently  crossed the Atlantic, accumulated press, played  important rooms and discovered afterward that the

adventure had cost more than it earned. Blacker had  no interest in sending Faces home with a scrapbook  and an empty wallet. He wanted to build a career. 

Making Faces Headliners Before They Were  Headliners 

Blacker and his partner Sol Saffian had something  American Talent International badly needed: several  strong acts but no unquestioned rock headliner. Rather  than wait for one to materialize, they used an idea  borrowed from the older R&B and Alan Freed package  shows. They put several recognizable attractions on  one bill. 

Faces were placed at the top, Savoy Brown became the  special guest, and The Grease Band, formerly Joe  Cocker’s backing group, opened. None of the three had  to carry the entire economic burden alone. Together,  the package could be sold like a headlining attraction.  The audience saw three bands. Blacker saw  mathematics. 

The package gave Faces the appearance and  experience of being headliners before their individual  drawing power had fully caught up. That distinction is

the kind of rock and roll history that generally  disappears after success arrives. Once the  photographs show packed houses, few people ask who  figured out how to fill the first ones. The strategy  worked. 

Sometimes A Smaller Building Makes A Band  Bigger 

One of Blacker’s most effective decisions was knowing  when not to grab the largest available room. A Boston  promoter wanted Faces in the Boston Garden, which  held roughly 20,000 people. Blacker chose the much  smaller Boston Music Hall instead, with about 4,400  seats. The reasoning was straightforward: a sold-out  smaller building creates excitement. A cavernous  arena with empty seats creates the opposite. 

The Music Hall sold out. Fans unable to get inside  crowded the surrounding area, and some reportedly  found ladders and tried scaling the building looking  for a way in. Suddenly the fact that thousands of  people could not get a ticket became part of the story.  Next time, the larger building made sense.

That was the business behind the music. Blacker was  not merely selling tonight’s tickets. He was trying to  increase the value of tomorrow’s tickets. 

Behind The Music, A Tour Had To Feel Different 

As Faces grew, Blacker looked for ways to separate  their tours from the increasing number of rock shows  moving through American cities. For one tour, he  created the Faces Rock and Roll Circus, with a real  one-ring circus appearing as the opening attraction.  On another, Scottish bagpipers opened the show in  recognition of Rod Stewart and Ian McLagan’s Scottish  heritage. 

Today it would probably be called branding. Blacker  simply understood that audiences remembered an  event more clearly than another routine concert. The  same thinking went into the package tours, the room  sizes and the sequencing of dates. The music belonged  to the musicians, but the presentation of the music was  part of the agent’s business. A great band could still be  presented badly. Blacker was determined that Faces  would not be. 

The Star Inside The Band

Success brought another problem that nobody needed  a calculator to understand. Rod Stewart was becoming  the focal point. His voice was unique, his appearance  was unmistakable, and his stage presence pulled  attention toward him. Blacker eventually came to  believe Rod’s departure from Faces was inevitable. According to Blacker’s account, the other members  were not always comfortable with the increasing focus  on Stewart. At one point, they resisted allowing Rod’s  name to be emphasized in advertising. 

It was understandable on a human level. Nobody joins  a band hoping to become scenery behind another  member. It was also futile. The audience had already  made its choice. That is another reality found behind  the music. Groups are supposed to be democratic until  one member becomes more famous than everybody  else. Then democracy gets considerably more  complicated. 

Twenty-Six Floors In Detroit 

Not every Faces memory involved business strategy.  After a sold-out show at Cobo Hall in Detroit, Blacker  and Stewart crossed to the Hotel Pontchartrain. Fans  in the lobby began recognizing Rod while the two

waited for an elevator. The elevators were slow. The  crowd was getting closer. They headed for the stairs. 

Rod, who was an enthusiastic soccer player, took the  twenty-six floors considerably better than Blacker  did. With fans following them upward, they finally  reached their respective rooms, got inside and locked  the doors. The fans reached the floor shortly  afterward. 

Groupies began knocking and announcing various  services they were prepared to provide to both men.  It was not a situation Blacker had encountered in the  booking-agency manual, assuming there ever was  one. 

Success Had A Short Memory 

One later incident remained particularly revealing to  Blacker. On another three-act Faces tour, Rod  complained that there were too many groups on the  bill and wanted the opening act, Daddy Cool, removed.  Blacker reminded him that a three-band package had  been one of the things that helped launch Faces in  America. Daddy Cool finished the tour. 

For Blacker, it was one of those small moments that  said something larger about success. Once people

reach the top, the staircase can become surprisingly  difficult to remember. 

The familiar version of rock and roll history tells us  that Rod Stewart and Faces became stars. That is true,  but incomplete. Before the fame came decisions about  packages, room sizes, routing, promotion, spectacle  and money. There were personalities to manage,  promoters to convince, and risks somebody had to  take before the audience knew there was anything  worth taking a risk on. 

Faces supplied the talent. Rod Stewart supplied an  extraordinary voice and presence. Ira Blacker helped  build their American career by creating the  circumstances in which the country could discover  them. That is the story from behind the music that the  ticket buyer never had reason to know. 

Author bio: Ira Blacker 

Ira Blacker graduated from Hofstra University with a  Bachelor of Arts in Speech, whereupon he was “made  an offer [he] couldn’t refuse” and went to work for Joe  Glazer, ex-Capone lieutenant who had founded  Associated Booking Corp. Once there, his first two  musician signings were Rod Stewart and Savoy Brown.  He went on to become a major force in the music 

industry, representing notable artists such as Rod  Stewart, ZZ Top, The Eagles. He currently has a memoir  out called “Once A King, Now A Prince.”

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