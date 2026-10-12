This is 2026 and it never ceases to amaze us. Soulja Boy might have his sights set on the biggest office in America. The Atlanta-born rapper and entrepreneur has sparked conversation about a possible 2028 presidential campaign, adding his name to a growing list of hip-hop artists who have explored careers in politics.

Vote for Soulja Boy 2028 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5A6NGy7BHK — Soulja Boy (@souljaboy) October 10, 2026

On October 10, the 36-year-old artist, born DeAndre Cortez Way, reportedly shared an Instagram image featuring himself against an American flag with the caption “🇺🇸 SOULJA BOY 2028 🇺🇸”.

The post outlined an ambitious agenda centered on economic opportunity, criminal justice reform, education, and emerging technology, particularly artificial intelligence.

“From music to business to technology, I’ve always believed in thinking bigger and challenging what’s possible,” Soulja Boy wrote in the reported announcement.

The potential campaign would represent another unexpected chapter for an artist who helped reshape the music industry through internet marketing, digital distribution, and social media engagement. His 2007 breakthrough, “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” became a defining moment in hip-hop’s transition toward online-driven success.

His proposed focus on artificial intelligence also reflects his longstanding interest in technology and entrepreneurship. Whether those interests develop into detailed policy proposals remains an open question.

So far, the rapper has not publicly established a formal campaign organization or announced a political affiliation in the information provided.

Hip-hop has already produced several notable political campaigns.

Ye, formerly Kanye West, entered the 2020 presidential race as an independent candidate under his Birthday Party banner, ultimately receiving approximately 60,000 votes nationwide.

Afroman pursued the presidency in 2024 with a platform emphasizing marijuana legalization and criminal justice reform. Waka Flocka Flame announced a satirical presidential bid in 2015, proposing marijuana legalization and restrictions on dogs in restaurants.

Internationally, Fugees co-founder Wyclef Jean attempted to run for president of Haiti in 2010 following the country’s devastating earthquake. Electoral officials rejected his candidacy over residency requirements.

Other artists have pursued local office, including Luther “Uncle Luke” Campbell in Miami-Dade County, Rhymefest in Chicago, and Scarface in Houston.

Soulja Boy’s potential candidacy now raises questions about how celebrity influence, entrepreneurial experience, and digital culture might translate into a national political campaign.

For now, his reported announcement remains an early indication of interest, with no confirmed formal candidacy.