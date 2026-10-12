It’s getting ugly with the New York Knicks and a ball hasn’t officially been tossed up to start the season. The Knicks, fresh off their first ring since the 1970s, are currently playing hard ball with Karl Anthony Towns.

The Knicks stated they will hold off on contract extension talks with the All-Star center, which was surprising when he heard it.

“It was news to me,” KAT said, according to ESPN. “Very disappointed to say the least. Let’s state the obvious: It’s business, but there is business on the court for us to handle.”

Previously, Karl-Anthony Towns said he does not expect to reach a contract extension with the New York Knicks before the regular season.

“I want to do something that can keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me. None of those things have come close to happening,” Towns told reporters Monday.

Towns is eligible for an extension worth more than $276 million, while ESPN’s Shams Charania reports the Knicks’ latest offer is approximately $200 million over four years.

The six-time All-Star averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds last season for the champion Knicks.

Towns reiterated his position during extension discussions, saying, “Simply put – I want to do something to keep the team together and can work with the Knicks and also values me. And none of those things are close to happening.”

With the sides still apart on the value of a potential deal, Towns appears unlikely to secure an extension before the start of the regular season.