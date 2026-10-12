The Milwaukee Brewers drew first blood in the National League Championship Series Sunday night, edging the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 at American Family Field behind timely hitting, aggressive small ball and a bullpen that repeatedly escaped trouble against the defending World Series champions.

In a highly anticipated pitching matchup between Milwaukee’s hard-throwing Jacob Misiorowski and Los Angeles ace Tarik Skubal, the Dodgers executed much of their offensive game plan but failed to capitalize when it mattered most. Los Angeles stranded nine runners, grounded into three double plays and wasted an early lead as the Brewers took a 1-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series.

The Dodgers entered the contest determined to drive up Misiorowski’s pitch count and neutralize his triple-digit fastball. Their approach worked early, forcing the young right-hander to throw 94 pitches over just 4 1/3 innings while collecting five hits and drawing multiple walks. Misiorowski reached 104 mph but struggled to put hitters away consistently.

Los Angeles opened the scoring in the second inning when Andy Pages delivered an RBI single following a walk to Shohei Ohtani and a single by Teoscar Hernández. Kyle Tucker later worked a 10-pitch walk to load the bases, but Kiké Hernández grounded into an inning-ending double play, allowing Misiorowski to escape what could have been a decisive early rally.

“That changed the game,” Hernández acknowledged afterward.

The Dodgers continued creating opportunities but couldn’t extend their advantage. Will Smith grounded into a double play in the first inning, while Freddie Freeman bounced into another in the fifth after Mookie Betts drew a walk that ended Misiorowski’s night. The struggles were particularly frustrating for a Los Angeles team that led the National League with 128 double plays during the regular season.

Meanwhile, Skubal dominated Milwaukee early, striking out six of the first nine batters he faced before Brice Turang changed the momentum with a leadoff solo home run in the fourth inning. Turang turned on a 2-0 sinker and drove it into the left-field bullpen, tying the game and energizing the sold-out Milwaukee crowd.

The Brewers took the lead in the fifth using the aggressive, fundamentally sound approach that helped them finish with baseball’s best record. Garrett Mitchell opened the inning with a walk, Cooper Pratt moved him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt and Luis Lara followed with an RBI single up the middle, giving Milwaukee a 2-1 advantage.

Skubal finished with seven strikeouts over five innings, allowing two runs before departing after 80 pitches. Despite an otherwise strong outing, Turang’s homer and Lara’s timely single proved enough to hand the Dodgers their first loss of the series.

Milwaukee’s bullpen handled the rest, with DL Hall, Abner Uribe and the Brewers’ relief corps repeatedly working out of trouble. Uribe escaped a sixth-inning threat with runners on the corners by striking out Pages, while closer Trevor Megill survived two ninth-inning walks before retiring Betts on a fly ball to secure the victory.

The result was especially disappointing for Los Angeles considering its preparation for Misiorowski’s extraordinary velocity. The Dodgers had spent their off-day working with a high-velocity pitching machine positioned closer to home plate, a drill originally introduced by Albert Pujols in 2021. Their disciplined approach succeeded in shortening Misiorowski’s outing, but Milwaukee’s pitching staff prevented them from translating those opportunities into additional runs.

“We didn’t score enough,” Kiké Hernández admitted, while Betts was even more direct about the team’s offensive strategy.

“We lost. So it didn’t really work.”

For Milwaukee, the victory reinforced the identity that carried the Brewers through the regular season. Despite operating with a payroll considerably smaller than Los Angeles’, Milwaukee finished second in the majors in runs scored while relying on timely contact, aggressive baserunning and situational execution rather than home run power.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that his club had opportunities to take control but credited Milwaukee for making the necessary plays.

“We had our chances, but they made plays, pitches when they needed to,” Roberts said. “We’ve just got to reset.”

The Brewers now hold a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2, while the Dodgers will look to rebound after a frustrating opener in which their inability to deliver with runners in scoring position overshadowed an otherwise effective offensive approach.