50 Cent has never been shy about sharing his perspective on the music business, and when it comes to Drake’s highly publicized battle with Kendrick Lamar, the G-Unit mogul believes the ICEMAN has plenty of reasons to keep his head up.

50 Cent reveals how he helped Drake put his battle with Kendrick Lamar into perspective



During an appearance on ‘The Crew Has It,’ 50 recalled asking Drake what he actually lost from the battle, to which Drake replied, “Nothing.”



50 also praised Drake’s versatility and… pic.twitter.com/9A58Qk4wi1 — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) October 13, 2026

During an appearance on The Crew Has It podcast, 50 recalled a conversation with Drake while visiting Canada, explaining how he encouraged the rapper to look beyond the public reaction to their feud and evaluate what had actually changed in his career.

50 Cent says Nobody can ever replace Drake, He says Drake is a hybrid that puts out good R&B and Rap music at the same time…. He also says Drake is the rapper with the greatest run ever 👀



“Drake put 3 albums out and they’re all performing because you just can’t replace… pic.twitter.com/5XSaGNsQI6 — Badnis (@coolmike00) October 13, 2026

According to 50, he asked Drake what he had lost following the battle. Drake’s response was simple: “Nothing.”

That answer became the foundation of 50’s advice. The veteran rapper believes Drake’s continued commercial success speaks volumes about his standing in hip-hop, regardless of how fans scored the lyrical showdown.

50 previously made a similar argument during an interview with Billboard, pointing to Drake’s touring success, including more than $300 million in reported revenue from his previous tour, as evidence of his enduring influence.

He also praised Drake’s versatility, emphasizing his ability to move between rap and R&B while consistently delivering records that connect with massive audiences.

Recent chart activity has added another dimension to that argument.

Drake’s collaboration with Don Toliver, “Solar Eclipse,” reportedly debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, extending his career total to 91 top ten entries. The record, which incorporates elements of Ella Langley’s country hit “Choosin’ Texas,” also reportedly reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Top R&B Songs charts.

Meanwhile, Drake’s album activity has remained equally aggressive. Following the October 2 release of HABIBTI (FOMO), an expanded edition of HABIBTI, the rapper reportedly holds three simultaneous positions within the top five of the U.S. rap albums chart with ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR.

The numbers offer some perspective on the lasting impact of one of hip-hop’s most heavily scrutinized rivalries.

Kendrick’s records generated enormous cultural momentum throughout the feud, while Drake continues demonstrating the commercial staying power that has defined much of his career.

For 50 Cent, the message was straightforward. Drake’s catalog, touring power and ability to produce hits remain major indicators of his position in the industry, regardless of the public debate surrounding the battle.