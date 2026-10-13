Looks like falling in line with the establishment is not what it used to be in Hip Hop. Two of hip-hop’s biggest names are reportedly sitting out the 2027 Grammy Awards. Drake and J. Cole have both declined to submit their eligible 2026 solo releases for consideration, removing two major contenders from the upcoming awards conversation and reigniting debate about the Recording Academy‘s relationship with rap music.

Drake and J. Cole have not submitted ANY of their 2026 releases for the upcoming GRAMMY awards ❌🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZTUpH39vTG — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) October 12, 2026

For Drake, the decision continues a yearslong dispute with the institution. The Toronto superstar reportedly withheld his three 2026 solo projects, ICEMAN, HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR, extending his withdrawal from Grammy consideration that began in 2021.

When J. Cole brought out Drake to perform "0 to 100 / The Catch Up" during his Dollar & A Dream Tour in 2014 🔥pic.twitter.com/S9fsuKr9Ad — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 22, 2026

Drake has repeatedly questioned the Academy’s voting process and its ability to recognize hip-hop’s cultural significance. His criticism became especially public during the 2019 ceremony, when he challenged the importance artists place on awards while accepting Best Rap Song for “God’s Plan.”

Look at J Cole and Drake guys 😭😭🥹🥹on stage together back in 2013

After the show Drake went to best buy to support Cole’s born sinner album



Now look at them.😭💔

What actually went wrong between them?? And be honest , who do y’all think caused the fall out ?👀👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/9EDNo1c5Fv — CLAY🧪 (@LAdanoono) October 12, 2026

His collaborative album with PARTYNEXTDOOR, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, reportedly received submissions through collaborators, although his solo releases remain absent.

J. Cole’s decision has generated its own conversation.

The Dreamville founder reportedly withheld his seventh studio album, The Fall-Off, which arrived in February and debuted atop the Billboard 200. Widely viewed as a potential contender for Best Rap Album, the project will now reportedly be absent from the competition.

Cole and his representatives have offered no official explanation. However, his previous criticism of industry recognition has resurfaced, particularly his lyric, “F*ck them lil sympathy GRAMMYs,” which reflects his complicated relationship with award-show validation.

Their decisions also speak to a larger shift in how established artists measure success.

Drake has built one of the most commercially dominant careers in streaming history, giving him the influence to challenge an institution that once represented a major milestone for recording artists. Cole has cultivated a devoted audience through lyricism, consistency and an artistic identity that places considerable value on the music itself.

Both have reached a level where their audiences can sustain their careers independently of Grammy recognition.

Their reported absence could also create opportunities for other rap artists competing for nominations, particularly in categories traditionally dominated by the genre’s biggest commercial names.

As the Recording Academy prepares for its 2027 ceremony, the decisions raise an increasingly relevant question for hip-hop: How much authority should an awards institution hold over a culture whose influence is already measured worldwide?