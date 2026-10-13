The Brooklyn Nets have unveiled a 2026–27 Classic Edition uniform and special-edition court celebrating the franchise’s 60-year history. Both will debut Oct. 21 at Barclays Center when Brooklyn hosts the Charlotte Hornets in its home opener, presented by Alibaba.

The red, white and blue uniform draws inspiration from the Nets’ ABA roots and the era before the 1976 ABA-NBA merger. Jerseys will be available online and in-store at Brooklyn Fanatics beginning Oct. 19.

The commemorative court features the team’s 60th-season logo, past Nets branding, the names of more than 575 former players and recognition of the merger’s 50th anniversary.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brooklyn Nets fans back to Barclays Center as we begin our 60th season,” said Becky Kimbro, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment. “The Classic Edition uniform and special-edition court give fans a new way to experience the history of this franchise.”

The season-long celebration will include six Eras Nights, alumni appearances, community initiatives and the return of The Block, a dedicated lower-bowl fan section. Fans attending the opener can also experience new Alibaba-powered technology, including Real-Time 360º Replay and a personalized “Nets Figure Lab.”

Barclays Center will introduce additional venue enhancements, new culinary offerings and a commissioned installation by Sarah Sze as part of its ongoing investment in the guest experience.

Limited home-opener tickets are available through Brooklyn Nets and Ticketmaster websites and the Barclays Center box office.