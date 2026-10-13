Former Hip Hop video vixen Buffie the Body surprised viewers during a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show when she revealed that she was already in her early 40s during the height of her modeling career, working alongside women nearly half her age while becoming one of the most recognizable figures of Hip Hop’s video vixen era.

During the October 9 episode, Buffie, whose real name is Buffie Carruth and who now goes by Buffie Lewis, reflected on her unexpected rise to fame during the 2000s, explaining that many people within the entertainment industry had no idea how old she actually was.

“I was in my early 40s, but a lot of people didn’t even know that I was that old,” Buffie told Hall. “Most of the girls who was in the industry with me, all the video girls, they was in their 20s, 23—honey, I was already in my 40s.”

Buffie became a household name among Hip Hop fans during the mid-2000s, particularly following her appearance in Tony Yayo’s 2005 video for “So Seductive,” featuring 50 Cent. Her distinctive figure and growing popularity led to appearances in magazines including KING, XXL and Black Men, helping establish her as one of the era’s most recognizable video models.

Interestingly, Buffie revealed that modeling was never part of her original career plans. She explained that her introduction to the industry began with a photo shoot in Baltimore, where she simply wanted to take pictures for her boyfriend. Those photographs eventually circulated online, generating attention that led to music video appearances, magazine features and paid hosting opportunities.

“I never ever wanted to be a model,” she explained, emphasizing that the opportunities came unexpectedly rather than through a deliberate pursuit of fame.

Despite her growing popularity, Buffie viewed her success primarily as an opportunity to establish financial independence. She told Hall that the money she earned allowed her to purchase a home, maintain excellent credit and pay off her bills.

However, as the opportunities slowed and her priorities changed, Buffie decided to leave the entertainment industry’s spotlight rather than continue pursuing the image that had made her famous.

“When the money stopped, I stopped,” she explained.

Now in a completely different chapter of her life, Buffie has traded music video sets and magazine shoots for fitness, gardening, landscaping and home improvement projects. Her recent social media content, which features everything from cutting down trees to working on her property, has introduced longtime fans to a side of her personality rarely seen during her modeling career.

She also operates her clothing brand, Brick Built, and explained that she no longer feels obligated to turn every personal interest into another business opportunity.

“I feel like it’s okay to not be doing anything,” Buffie said, adding that she has become comfortable declining opportunities that no longer align with her lifestyle.

Her appearance on The Tamron Hall Show followed renewed social media attention surrounding her transformation from one of Hip Hop’s most celebrated video models into a woman focused on enjoying life outside the entertainment industry’s expectations.

For Buffie, the interview wasn’t simply about revealing her age during the height of her popularity. It was an opportunity to show audiences that the woman behind the famous image has moved into an entirely different stage of her life, one she now controls on her own terms.