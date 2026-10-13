Doechii has shared a handwritten update about her creative journey and upcoming debut studio album, offering fans insight into her evolving artistic vision.

“I spent the last few years relearning Hip-Hop as a student. Studying its language, its history, its roots. Now, I feel inspired to contribute to evolve it. To stretch it through different genres, different sounds and different parts of myself.” – Doechii

The artist also emphasized her commitment to centering Black womanhood in music, writing, “A mission is brewing inside of me (a responsibility really) to see Black womanhood exist at the center of Hip-Hop AND Pop.”

Doechii added that she hopes to become the representation she wanted growing up, declaring, “I fear my devotion now is to becoming the artist I wish existed when I was growing up. Finally become the dark skin ICON my little girl eyes wanted to see.”