Elon Musk is putting his billionaire status to work in Washington again, and the numbers are staggering. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has reportedly poured at least $276 million into Republican political organizations since July, bringing his total spending during the 2026 midterm election cycle to approximately $366 million.

For the 2026 election cycle, Musk has already spent $366 million https://t.co/y7wzZcmTtD — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2026

According to The New York Times, the massive financial commitment makes Musk the largest known political donor of the current election cycle, giving Republicans an extraordinary financial advantage as they battle to maintain control of Congress in November.

The spending stretches across several influential Republican organizations, with $158 million going directly to the Senate Leadership Fund. That super PAC is responsible for supporting Republican Senate candidates in some of the country’s most competitive races, where control of the chamber could come down to a handful of seats.

Musk has also directed more than $76 million toward America PAC, his own political operation, which is developing an extensive voter outreach and canvassing network across seven Senate battlegrounds and nearly three dozen House contests.

Another $20 million has gone to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which works to elect Republicans to the House of Representatives.

A spokesperson for America PAC confirmed the spending figures ahead of upcoming Federal Election Commission disclosure deadlines, offering an early look at the enormous financial machinery Musk is assembling.

The billionaire’s political spending is also raising serious questions about the influence America’s wealthiest individuals can exercise over elections and the lawmakers who ultimately benefit from their financial support.

Progressive organizations and campaign finance watchdogs have expressed growing concern about Musk’s involvement, particularly as his business empire maintains substantial relationships with the federal government.

Those concerns extend to SpaceX’s lucrative government contracts and Musk’s controversial involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency. House Democrats have increasingly pushed for scrutiny of those relationships, creating another political dimension to his financial backing of Republican candidates.

With the November elections approaching, Musk’s spending could reshape the advertising, organizing and voter turnout operations in several closely contested races.

For Republicans, the financial support arrives at a critical moment in their effort to retain congressional power. For Musk, the investment further establishes him as one of the most consequential financial forces in American politics.

And with hundreds of millions already committed, the full extent of his influence on the 2026 midterms may only become clear after voters head to the polls.