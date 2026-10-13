JAY-Z generated more than $42.2 million from his three Yankee Stadium concerts celebrating the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint, according to Touring Data.

The New York shows grossed $42,290,766 from 136,934 tickets sold, averaging approximately $14.1 million and 45,645 tickets per performance.

#JAŸZ's "JAŸ-Z30" officially earns the biggest box office report by a Rapper in history, with $42.3 million from 137,000 tickets sold across 3 shows at Yankee Stadium in New York on July 10-12, 2026. — Touring Data (@touringdata) October 10, 2026

The run also made JAY-Z just the second solo rapper to gross more than $10 million from a single concert, joining Ye. Opening night marked his highest-grossing concert to date, generating $14.097 million. The second show reportedly set a record for the most-attended U.S. concert by a solo artist, selling 45,645 tickets.

The Yankee Stadium performances launched the JAŸ-Z30 tour series, which continued with shows in London on September 4 and 5, followed by Paris on September 23. The tour is scheduled to conclude with two Los Angeles performances on October 23 and 24.