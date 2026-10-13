Thirty years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down on the streets of Las Vegas, one of hip hop’s most notorious murder cases has reached a historic turning point. Duane “Keefe D” Davis, the former South Side Compton Crips leader convicted of orchestrating the rapper’s killing, was sentenced Tuesday, October 13, to 40 years to life in Nevada state prison.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/PU3z3J8oKi — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 13, 2026

Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny imposed 20 years to life for first-degree murder, followed by a mandatory consecutive 20 years to life for a deadly weapon enhancement. Davis, 63, received credit for 731 days already served.

BREAKING: Duane “Keefe D” Davis reacts after being sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for his role in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur. pic.twitter.com/Il9yEdwAo6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 13, 2026

The sentencing follows his August 31 conviction, when a 12-person jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding him guilty.

Prosecutors built their case around the events of September 7, 1996, when Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight were involved in an altercation with Davis’ nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson, at the MGM Grand.

Rapper Massv says Duane’Keffe D’ Davis isn’t not the person responsible for the murder of Tupac Shakur



Massv says that P Diddy, Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, and Dr. Dre are all persons of interest https://t.co/ii7vMDSwJe pic.twitter.com/AD1v72FgYH — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 13, 2026

Authorities argued that Davis organized a retaliatory attack following the confrontation, supplying a Glock pistol and directing the pursuit of Shakur’s BMW from the front passenger seat of a white Cadillac. Gunfire erupted near the Las Vegas Strip, fatally wounding the 25-year-old rapper, who died six days later.

Much of the evidence came directly from Davis’ own accounts.

Investigators presented recordings from a 2008 police interview, passages from his 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend, and numerous documentary and podcast appearances in which he discussed his involvement.

His defense maintained that those accounts were exaggerated stories intended to generate publicity and money. Attorneys also challenged the absence of physical evidence directly connecting Davis to the shooting.

Nevada prosecutors successfully argued that his role in planning and facilitating the murder carried the same criminal responsibility as pulling the trigger.

During sentencing, prosecutor Marc DiGiacomo said Davis “is guaranteed to die” behind bars, citing his age and the lengthy prison term.

Davis and defense attorney Michael Sanft have indicated they intend to appeal the conviction.

With parole eligibility decades away, the sentence represents a consequential moment for Shakur’s family, hip hop history and a murder investigation that remained unresolved for nearly three decades.