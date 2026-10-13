Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently revealed that he remains friendly with Sean “Diddy” Combs and even acknowledged delivering a letter to the president on the embattled Hip Hop mogul’s behalf.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live to promote his new Netflix documentary, TYSON, the former undisputed heavyweight champion discussed his relationship with Combs, his reaction to the federal prosecution and a telephone conversation in which Diddy reportedly requested his assistance.

When Cohen asked whether the two were friends, Tyson confirmed that their relationship remains cordial.

“Yeah, I’m friendly with Puff. Yeah,” Tyson said.

The conversation turned to Combs’ legal troubles, with Tyson expressing surprise at the extent of the government’s efforts to prosecute the Bad Boy Records founder.

“Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him,” Tyson explained. “They used a 110-year-old rule to get him.”

Tyson appeared to be referencing the Mann Act, a federal statute enacted in 1910 that was among the laws used in Combs’ prosecution. His remarks reflected his personal reaction to the case rather than a legal assessment of the government’s charges.

Cohen then asked whether Tyson had maintained contact with Diddy during his legal troubles. The former heavyweight champion confirmed that the two had spoken by telephone and disclosed an unusual request from the music executive.

“Well, I spoke with him once on the phone, yes. He wanted me to give a letter to the president,” Tyson revealed.

When Cohen pressed him on whether he actually delivered the correspondence, Tyson responded, “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”

Tyson did not elaborate on the letter’s contents, when it was delivered or whether the president personally received or responded to the correspondence.

The revelation adds another notable name to the conversation surrounding Combs’ legal troubles, with Tyson acknowledging both his continued friendship with the Hip Hop mogul and his willingness to assist him during one of the most difficult periods of his career.

While promoting a documentary examining his own turbulent life and career, Tyson offered a brief but revealing glimpse into his relationship with one of Hip Hop’s most controversial figures.