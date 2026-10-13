The San Francisco 49ers are making a convincing case as the NFL’s team to beat, and five weeks into the 2026 season, nobody has managed to slow them down. Following a thrilling 32-29 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Brock Purdy and company enter Week 6 with a perfect 5-0 record and the top spot in the latest power rankings.

The top 2 spots in @RalphVacchiano's Power Rankings remain unchanged, but plenty of teams are on the move. Where did your team land?



🔗: https://t.co/3QtxgTo8W1 pic.twitter.com/E3GGikXyDB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 13, 2026

San Francisco’s offense continues to deliver in critical moments, although defensive efficiency on third down remains an area worth watching as the competition intensifies.

NFL QB Power Rankings After Week 5, Via FOX Sports



1. Josh Allen

2. Brock Purdy

3. Patrick Mahomes

4. Trevor Lawrence

5. Joe Burrow

6. Matthew Stafford

7. Jared Goff

8. Jordan Love

9. Bryce Young

10. Dak Prescott

11. Kyler Murray

12. Drake Maye

13. Aaron Rodgers

14. Jayden… pic.twitter.com/KHlpImOQGl — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) October 13, 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs sit comfortably at No. 2 with a 4-0 record following their early bye week. Patrick Mahomes and the defending AFC powerhouse remain among the league’s most dangerous teams, with generating consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks emerging as a priority.

The 49ers ascend to the top of @ConorOrr’s NFL power rankings after a scorching 5–0 start 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QXGsLO7wzi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 13, 2026

Buffalo occupies third place after improving to 4-1, thanks to Tyler Bass delivering an overtime winner against the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills remain firmly positioned among the AFC’s leading contenders.

Minnesota has become one of the season’s biggest stories. The undefeated Vikings hold fourth place at 5-0, powered by the developing connection between Kyler Murray and superstar receiver Justin Jefferson.

Jacksonville rounds out the top five at 4-1, continuing its impressive climb through disciplined performances and timely execution.

Seattle remains sixth despite falling to San Francisco, while Baltimore occupies seventh at 4-1. Denver follows in eighth after its defense helped engineer a dramatic comeback against the Chargers.

New England has climbed into ninth following a significant Week 5 victory, and Green Bay completes the top ten after jumping ten positions with a commanding win over Chicago.

Elsewhere, the NFC East is experiencing a particularly rough stretch. Dallas suffered an embarrassing home defeat against Tampa Bay, while Philadelphia continues losing ground following a disappointing performance in London.

At the bottom of the standings, Miami, Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers remain winless at 0-5, with each franchise facing mounting pressure to reverse its season.

With the league approaching the middle of October, the separation between legitimate contenders and struggling franchises is becoming increasingly apparent.

San Francisco remains the standard everyone is chasing, although Kansas City, Buffalo and Minnesota are building compelling cases of their own.

And with divisional races tightening, the next few weeks could dramatically reshape the NFL’s championship picture.