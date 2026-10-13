Rep. Ilhan Omar With a Message to Trump After Fed Search on Her Home: ‘I Will Not Be Silenced’

A shakeup occurred in the Nation’s Capitol on Monday as federal authorities executed a search warrant on the home of Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar. Omar, who is frequently under the scope of President Trump, is currently running for reelection in the state where 127,000 votes have already been cast according to CNN.

The Office of Congresswoman Omar released the following statement:



“This raid by Trump’s DHS is an outrageous abuse of power and an unprecedented escalation in the weaponization of federal law enforcement to target political enemies. For a decade, Donald Trump has relentlessly… — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) October 12, 2026

The Department of Justice stated authorities “executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice” and stated it was “part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.”

However, no details for the investigation or any alleged crimes were references. And Omar sounded off.

“I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement,” she wrote on X. “For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation.



I will not be… — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

House Democratic leaders including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Whip Katherine Clark and caucus Chair Pete Aguilar released a statement: “For years, Donald Trump and far-right extremists have relentlessly targeted Congresswoman Omar with vile personal attacks and baseless accusations. The American people deserve transparency, and we will deliver full accountability for the rogue abuse of power from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.