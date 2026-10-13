For the better part of the past decade, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been the standard by which National League contenders measure themselves. With their seemingly unlimited financial resources, star-studded roster and two consecutive World Series championships, Los Angeles has operated like a franchise built to dominate October. However, with the Milwaukee Brewers taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the 2026 National League Championship Series, there are growing whispers throughout baseball that the Dodgers’ reign over the Senior Circuit could finally be approaching its expiration date.

And the team threatening to bring that reign to an end isn’t another big-market powerhouse. It’s the Milwaukee Brewers, a fundamentally sound, relentlessly competitive ballclub that has spent the season proving that winning baseball doesn’t necessarily require the biggest payroll or the most recognizable names.

Milwaukee entered the postseason with a Major League-best 103-59 record, three victories better than the Dodgers’ impressive 100-62 mark. Under manager Pat Murphy, the Brewers have developed an identity centered on disciplined at-bats, aggressive baserunning, timely hitting and a bullpen capable of shutting down even the most dangerous lineups. While Los Angeles has assembled its roster around superstars such as Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, Milwaukee has relied on a collective approach that has become increasingly difficult to beat.

That contrast has been on full display through the first two games of the NLCS.

In Sunday’s opener at American Family Field, Milwaukee edged Los Angeles 2-1 behind a solo home run from Brice Turang, an RBI single from rookie Luis Lara and an outstanding performance from its bullpen. Hard-throwing right-hander Jacob Misiorowski battled through 4 1/3 innings before Milwaukee’s relief corps slammed the door on a Dodgers offense that repeatedly failed to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

Monday’s Game 2 delivered an even stronger statement.

The Brewers defeated the Dodgers 7-4, overcoming three separate Los Angeles leads before taking control behind catcher William Contreras, who collected three hits and drove in three runs. Contreras launched a game-tying home run in the fifth inning before delivering the go-ahead RBI single in the sixth. Christian Yelich added two RBIs, while Milwaukee’s bullpen retired the final 15 Dodgers hitters in order.

Perhaps most concerning for Los Angeles was that Milwaukee accomplished those victories against two of the Dodgers’ most formidable starting pitchers, Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Brewers defeated Skubal in Game 1 before knocking Yamamoto out of Game 2 after just 2 2/3 innings.

For a Dodgers organization accustomed to overwhelming opponents with pitching depth and offensive firepower, the first two games have exposed an uncomfortable reality: Milwaukee isn’t intimidated by the names on the opposing lineup card.

The Brewers’ emergence is particularly significant considering what happened just one year ago. Los Angeles swept Milwaukee in four games during the 2025 NLCS, outscoring the Brewers 15-4 before capturing its second consecutive World Series championship. That series reinforced the perception that the Dodgers were operating on an entirely different level from the rest of the National League.

A year later, Milwaukee appears determined to rewrite that narrative.

What makes the Brewers dangerous is their ability to manufacture offense without relying exclusively on the long ball. They finished second in the majors in runs scored during the regular season despite ranking near the bottom of baseball in home runs. Their offensive success comes from working counts, extending at-bats, putting the ball in play and forcing opposing defenses to execute under pressure.

Those characteristics become particularly valuable in October, when elite pitching frequently neutralizes home run-dependent offenses and games are decided by a single defensive mistake, a productive out or a timely base hit.

Milwaukee’s bullpen has also emerged as a major advantage. Through two games, its relievers have repeatedly neutralized a Dodgers lineup that features multiple former MVPs and some of baseball’s most accomplished postseason performers. That ability to shorten games gives Murphy considerable flexibility when managing his pitching staff and places additional pressure on Los Angeles to establish early leads.

Still, declaring the Dodgers’ dynasty finished after two games would be premature.

Los Angeles has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to respond to postseason adversity, and Dave Roberts has managed his club through enough October battles to understand that a seven-game series can change dramatically with one victory. The Dodgers also have the advantage of returning home to Dodger Stadium for Games 3 and 4, where their offense will attempt to regain its rhythm in front of a supportive crowd.

There is also a difference between ending a championship streak and permanently changing the National League’s balance of power. Even if Milwaukee eliminates Los Angeles, the Dodgers’ financial strength, organizational depth and collection of established stars would make them formidable contenders again next season.

But the Brewers aren’t concerned with what Los Angeles might accomplish in 2027. Their opportunity is right now.

Milwaukee hasn’t appeared in a World Series since 1982, when the franchise represented the American League and lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. Forty-four years later, the Brewers are just two victories away from returning to baseball’s biggest stage, this time as National League champions.

The significance of such an accomplishment would extend beyond Milwaukee. It would represent a major postseason victory for a smaller-market organization competing against one of professional sports’ most financially powerful franchises. More importantly, it would demonstrate that organizational continuity, player development and fundamentally sound baseball can still overcome a roster constructed around enormous contracts and superstar acquisitions.

For the Dodgers, the immediate challenge is no longer about protecting their reputation as the National League’s dominant franchise. It’s about surviving a postseason series against an opponent that has looked better prepared, more disciplined and more opportunistic through the first two games.

For the Brewers, the mission is considerably simpler: keep playing the baseball that carried them to the best record in the majors.

Milwaukee hasn’t taken the National League crown away from Los Angeles just yet, but the Brewers have positioned themselves to do something few teams have accomplished against the Dodgers in recent Octobers: make the defending champions look vulnerable.

With the series shifting to Los Angeles for Wednesday’s Game 3, the Dodgers still have an opportunity to remind baseball why they’ve been the National League’s measuring stick for so long.

But if Milwaukee continues executing the way it has through the first two games, the conversation surrounding the Brewers may soon shift from whether they can dethrone the Dodgers to whether they have become the National League’s new team to beat.

And after years of watching Los Angeles dominate the postseason conversation, that possibility alone makes this NLCS one of the most intriguing matchups in recent memory.